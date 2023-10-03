Guatemala Protests Demand Resignation of Attorney General and Prosecutor over Electoral Controversy

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Guatemala to protest against the actions of the Prosecutor’s Office, demanding the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras and Prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche. The demonstrations were sparked by the seizure of minutes recording the passage to the second electoral round of Bernardo Arévalo de León, who was later declared the winner of the presidential runoff.

Protesters have blocked several roads, causing disruptions in the department of Totonicapán and interrupting a section of the Atlantic Highway. Due to the expected numerous blockades throughout the day, authorities have deployed a strong police force to ensure the safety of the population.

The protests have gained support from indigenous people and peasants, who have announced a national strike in response to the Prosecutor’s Office’s actions. They accuse the office of conducting raids, reviewing votes, issuing arrest warrants, and requesting the lifting of the immunity of electoral magistrates. Indigenous authority Aleisar Arana described the situation as a coup d’état, stating that it threatens democracy and the rule of law in the country.

Arana and other indigenous authorities are calling for the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras and for the Constitutional Court to address their demands, hoping to restore peace and resolve the ongoing crisis. Arana highlighted the historical oppression faced by indigenous peoples in Guatemala and expressed concern about the current growing insecurity and lack of democracy in the country.

The seizure of electoral minutes by the Prosecutor’s Office, accompanied by police officers, drew international attention and condemnation. The coordination of these actions with at least 100 police officers was publicly broadcasted by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, causing further controversy. The international community, including the Organization of American States, has expressed their rejection of the Prosecutor’s Office’s actions.

Bernardo Arévalo de León, who is set to take office on January 14, 2024, denounced the ongoing “coup d’état” against his investiture following the seizure of voting records. He accuses Attorney General Porras of orchestrating the coup, a claim that the Prosecutor’s Office denies. Arévalo de León and vice president-elect Karin Herrera have called on citizens to join them in protesting against the perceived coup.

The Prosecutor’s Office has lodged numerous complaints against the electoral process and the Semilla Movement, the political movement that brought Arévalo to power. Attorney General Porras, prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, and judge Fredy Orellana have also faced sanctions from the US government for impeding anti-corruption efforts, undermining democracy, and issuing politically motivated judicial resolutions.

The situation in Guatemala remains tense as protesters demand justice and transparency in the electoral process, while the Prosecutor’s Office faces accusations of abuse of power and undermining democracy.

