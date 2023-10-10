Guatemala to Request Arrest Warrants for Protesters as Political Crisis Deepens

Outgoing Guatemalan President, Alejandro Giammattei, has announced that his government will be seeking arrest warrants against protesters who are leading demonstrations and blockades in the country. These protests have been sparked by dissatisfaction with the raids conducted by the Public Ministry at the facilities of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE). Giammattei called out the protesters, labelling them as “shock groups,” and declared that illegal acts and blockades will no longer be tolerated.

In a national televised message, Giammattei emphasized that these individuals are not peaceful protesters, despite claiming to be advocates for peace and democracy. He accused them of being organized and trained shock groups. The president stated that his government has already identified many of the individuals and will be requesting arrest warrants to ensure justice is served through due process.

Giammattei reassured the public that a smooth transition of power is guaranteed, with Bernardo Arévalo set to assume the presidency on January 14, 2024, in accordance with Guatemalan legislation. He urged those maintaining blockades to “reflect” on the impact of their actions, highlighting that division will hinder the progress of Guatemala.

The timing of Giammattei’s message coincides with the upcoming meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States (OAS), which will discuss the political crisis in Guatemala. This further underscores the gravity of the situation in the Central American country.

