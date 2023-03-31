(Original title: Guatemala will send a high-level diplomat to China, can China confirm? The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded)

At the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng will visit China from April 1 to 2.

CCTV reporter: The United States will host the second “Leaders’ Democracy Summit” from March 29th to 30th. Some critics believe that this summit is more like a performance to divide the world. What’s your comment?

Mao Ning: The United States held the so-called second “Leadership Summit on Democracy”. The essence is to draw lines and classify countries according to American standards, and to intervene in countries based on the interests of the United States. The purpose is to form a “small circle” in the name of democracy, advocate the false narrative of “democracy against authoritarianism”, divide the international community into three, six or nine, create divisions in the world, and serve the promotion of group politics and the maintenance of hegemony strategy. The relevant practice itself seriously violates the true meaning of democracy, the trend of democratization of international relations, and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. It is not conducive to the unity of the international community to deal with various common challenges. It reflects the consistent arrogance, paranoia, selfishness and domineering of the United States. , It is also a violation and trampling of democracy, a common value of all mankind.

This summit has made the world more aware of the hypocritical double standards of the United States on the issue of democracy and its dangers. All issues involved in the summit, without exception, were raised by the United States, requiring countries to answer the papers and fulfill their commitments, and the United States to approve the papers. The whole process was not democratic, tolerant, and opaque. The United States put forward the “Democratic Presidential Initiative”, and what it really wants to revive is the hegemony of the United States, not the democracy of various countries. The United States pushed the summit to issue a joint declaration and encouraged some countries to support some so-called “norms” and “principles”. It is nothing more than adulterating private goods, promoting family laws and regulations, and stirring up division and confrontation in the world, which is very harmful and dangerous.

Global problems and challenges are emerging one after another in today’s world. What the world needs is not creating divisions in the name of democracy and practicing unilateralism, but strengthening solidarity and cooperation on the basis of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and adhering to true multilateralism; what the world needs is not interference under the guise of democracy The internal affairs of other countries, but to practice real democracy, abandon pseudo-democracy, and promote the democratization of international relations; what the world needs is not the so-called “democratic summit” that creates confrontation, but solidarity and cooperation that can actually solve the problems facing the international community.

Reuters: The Japanese government said on Friday that it plans to restrict the export of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Although the relevant documents of the decision did not mention China or any other country, some analysts said that the move actually made Japan’s technology trade controls consistent with the US push to curb China‘s advanced chip manufacturing capabilities. What is China‘s comment?

Mao Ning: The formation and development of the supply chain of the global chip industry chain is the result of the combined effect of market laws and corporate choices. Politicizing, instrumentalizing, and weaponizing economic, trade, and technological issues and artificially undermining the stability of the global production and supply chain will only harm others and ourselves.

CNR: The Chinese side has just announced the visit of Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng to China. Can you introduce the background and arrangement of this visit?

Mao Ning: China and Japan are important neighbors to each other. Maintaining the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations is in line with the common interests of the two countries and the region. China attaches great importance to Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng’s visit. At that time, Chinese leaders will meet with Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng. State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will hold talks with him to exchange in-depth views on Sino-Japanese relations and international and regional issues of common concern.

China is willing to work with Japan to take the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries as a strategic guide, and take this year’s 45th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship as an opportunity to strengthen dialogue and communication, deepen practical cooperation, manage and control conflicts and differences, and promote the construction of a new era that meets the requirements of the new era. Constructive and stable Sino-Japanese relations.

Reuters: Australia’s foreign minister said on Friday that he was deeply concerned about the delay in the trial of Australian journalist Cheng Lei. She said Cheng appeared in court for a full year and was still awaiting the outcome of the trial. How does China respond to this?

Mao Ning: China‘s position on the relevant case is consistent and clear. Chinese judicial organs try cases according to law and fully protect the lawful rights of the parties concerned.

China News Agency: According to reports, at the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council, China made a joint statement on behalf of some countries on the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action. Can the spokesperson provide further information?

Mao Ning: A few days ago, at the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council, China made a joint statement on behalf of nearly 80 countries, pointing out that since the adoption of the Vienna Declaration and Program of Action 30 years ago, the international community has continued to explore ways to effectively promote and protect human rights. Multiple challenges such as increased discrimination and inequality, political polarization and division are still faced. The joint speech put forward three proposals for further effective implementation of the “Vienna Declaration and Program of Action”: First, equal emphasis and balanced promotion of economic, social and cultural rights, civil and political rights and the right to development. The second is to adhere to the people-centered approach, eliminate inequality, and promote high-quality, inclusive, and equitable development. The third is to carry out human rights exchanges and cooperation on the basis of equality, solidarity and mutual respect.

The Vienna Declaration and Program of Action clarified the equal status of all human rights, reaffirmed that the right to development is an inalienable right, and called on all parties to strengthen international cooperation. At present, global problems are emerging one after another, and the development of the international human rights cause is facing severe challenges. China is willing to work with all parties to uphold the common values ​​of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy, and freedom for all mankind, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, abandon division and confrontation, jointly implement global development initiatives, global security initiatives, and global civilization initiatives, and promote global human rights. The healthy development of the cause promotes the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Reuters: The UK is about to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) consisting of 11 Asia-Pacific countries, including Australia, Canada, Japan and other countries. Both China and Taiwan have applied to join the agreement. In the current situation where the UK government describes China as a “challenge”, is China worried that the UK’s accession to the CPTPP will benefit Taiwan’s accession?

Mao Ning: China is a staunch advocate of trade liberalization and facilitation, and an important participant in Asia-Pacific regional cooperation and economic integration. The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is an important free trade agreement in the region. In September 2021, China formally applied to join the CPTPP, and we have maintained contact, communication and consultation with all members. China‘s joining the CPTPP is not only in line with its own efforts to further deepen reform and expand opening up, but also helps CPTPP member countries expand the Chinese market and expand economic and trade cooperation with China.

You mentioned the Taiwan region of China‘s application to join the CPTPP. Our position is very clear. There is only one China in the world, and the Taiwan region is an inalienable part of China. The one-China principle is a recognized norm of international relations and a general consensus of the international community. We firmly oppose any country’s official exchanges with Taiwan, and firmly oppose Taiwan’s participation in any official agreement or organization.

“Global Times” reporter: WHO held a member state briefing on the 30th. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he continued to call on China and other countries to share data transparently. At the same time, the chairman of the International Scientific Advisory Group on the Origin of New Pathogens stated that there are currently no new findings related to the “laboratory leak theory”. The WHO has asked the US government for relevant reports and data, but the US has not yet provided them. What’s your opinion?

Mao Ning: China‘s position on the origin tracing of the novel coronavirus is consistent. China has always supported and participated in global scientific tracing, and firmly opposes any form of political manipulation.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, China has hosted WHO international experts twice to conduct origin-tracing cooperation, and formed a scientific and authoritative joint research report, laying a solid foundation for global origin-tracing. After the WHO established the International Scientific Advisory Group on the Origin of New Pathogens, China nominated experts to participate in the advisory group, and organized experts to share research results with the WHO Secretariat and the advisory group many times. Recently, Chinese scientists have also shared more early sample data of the epidemic with the international community. On the issue of tracing the origin of the new coronavirus, China has shared the most data and research results and made the greatest contribution to global traceability research.

Tracing the source of the virus is a shared responsibility of the international community, and global clues should receive equal attention. Previously, there was an accident in the Fort Detrick biological laboratory in the United States and it was shut down, clusters of unexplained pneumonia occurred in many places in the United States in 2019, and multiple reports pointed out that the first case of new crown in the United States may be earlier than the official announcement. These doubts have received widespread attention from the international community. However, the United States has not taken any responsibility on the origin-tracing issue so far, except for criticizing and making irresponsible remarks on the WHO’s origin-tracing work, politically suppressing conscientious scientists, and attacking and discrediting other countries for fabricating completely illogical lies. It has never invited the WHO to send an expert team to the United States for origin-tracing cooperation, never provided any early data, and turned a blind eye to and turned a deaf ear to the concerns of the international community about Fort Detrick in the United States and military biological bases around the world. The WHO has been slow to respond to requests to share the data.

It is hoped that the WHO will uphold a scientific, objective, and impartial stance, abandon political interference, conduct traceability in many countries, especially the United States, and strive to play an active role in global scientific traceability research. The United States should immediately stop politically manipulating the traceability issue, respond to the reasonable concerns of the international community as soon as possible, actively share the data of early suspected cases in the country with the WHO, disclose the situation of Fort Detrick and the biological laboratories set up around the world, and give the people of the world an opportunity. explain.

Xinhua News Agency: Premier Li Qiang delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 yesterday. Many guests said that the speech released a positive signal of China‘s economy to the outside world, and foreign companies have stronger confidence in investing and doing business in China in the future. What is the spokesperson’s comment?

Mao Ning: Premier Li Qiang’s keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 yesterday received widespread attention. During the annual meeting, Premier Li also met with the members of the Forum Council and held discussions with representatives of Chinese and foreign entrepreneurs. In these activities, Premier Li repeatedly mentioned a key word, that is certainty.

Premier Li Qiang emphasized that the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is the source of certainty to promote lasting peace and common prosperity in the world; China‘s certainty is the mainstay for maintaining world peace and development; the steady advancement of Chinese-style modernization will inject certainty into the world economy. Premier Li Qiang called on all parties to jointly safeguard a peaceful and stable development environment and inject more certainty into the turbulent international situation; jointly build a more dynamic growth center and inject more certainty into the recovery of the world economy; jointly expand the effectiveness of solidarity and cooperation. Through this approach, we can inject more certainty into the profoundly changing global governance; we can jointly promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges in a deeper and more solid way, and inject more certainty into the integration and symbiosis of different civilizations.

Premier Li Qiang pointed out that the good fundamentals of China‘s economic development will not change, the general direction of reform and opening up will not change, and the outstanding advantages of a super-large-scale market and a complete industrial system will not change. China will maintain the stability of its macro policies, align itself with high-standard international economic and trade rules, and create a first-class business environment that is market-oriented, ruled by law, and internationalized. I also want to mention in particular that China has recently introduced some phased tax and fee preferential policies, which will broadly benefit market players and promote high-quality economic development.

We firmly believe that a China that is long-term stable and dedicated to development, a China that is down-to-earth and courageously moving forward, and a China that is confident, open and willing to share will be a great force for world prosperity and stability.

Kyodo News: Regarding the arrest of a Japanese man in Beijing. First, has the Japanese side conducted consular visits? If not, are there special reasons or difficulties? Second, is he currently under criminal detention or under residential surveillance? Third, does he admit or deny the accusations made by China‘s national security agencies?

Mao Ning: Regarding the case you mentioned, we have already introduced the relevant information. What I want to stress is that China is a country under the rule of law. It will handle relevant cases in accordance with the law and protect the legal rights of the parties concerned. In accordance with relevant international conventions and the relevant provisions of the “Sino-Japanese Consular Agreement”, we will provide convenience for consular officials of Japanese embassies and consulates in China to perform consular duties, and arrange consular visits to the parties in a timely manner.

Agence France-Presse: Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen said yesterday that the relationship between Taiwan and the United States is closer than ever, and that Taiwan will work hand in hand with all democratic partners. What is your response to this?

Mao Ning: Regarding Tsai Ing-wen’s “transit” to the United States, we have stated our position many times. China firmly opposes any form of official contact between the United States and Taiwan, firmly opposes leaders of the Taiwan authorities fleeing to the United States under any name and for any reason, and firmly opposes any form of contact with the Taiwan authorities by the United States in violation of the one-China principle. Facts have once again proved that it is false for the leader of the Taiwan authorities to “transit” in the United States, and it is true to seek a “breakthrough” and promote “Taiwan independence”. What I want to stress is that no matter what the Taiwan authorities say or do, they cannot change the fact that Taiwan is a part of China. No one or any force can stop China from realizing reunification.

CGTN reporter: After Honduras established diplomatic relations with China, Guatemala is the only Central American country that has not established diplomatic relations with China. Tsai Ing-wen will visit Guatemala recently. What is your comment? In addition, it is learned that Guatemala will send a high-level diplomat to China in the near future. Can the spokesperson confirm this news?

Mao Ning: Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras, 182 countries in the world have established diplomatic relations with China, which fully demonstrates that the one-China principle is an international justice, the aspiration of the people, and the trend of the times, and no force can stop it. Engaging in separatist activities for “Taiwan independence” goes against the will and interests of the Chinese nation, goes against the trend of history, and is doomed to a dead end.

We hope that Guatemala will recognize the general trend and make the right choice as soon as possible.