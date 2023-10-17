Guatemalan Appeals Chamber Annuls Conviction of Journalist José Rubén Zamora, a Victory for Press Freedom

Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) Applauds Guatemalan Court’s Decision to Annul Conviction Against Journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquín

The Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) expressed its satisfaction with the recent decision of a Guatemalan Appeals Chamber to annul the conviction against journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquín, founder of El Periódico. Zamora had been found guilty of money laundering last June. The Appeals Chamber ordered the judicial process to be repeated, signaling a significant step in the pursuit of justice and the protection of freedom of expression in Guatemala.

The president of the IAPA, Michael Greenspon, commended the Court of Appeals for its decision and emphasized the importance of ensuring a fair and transparent legal process. Greenspon, Global Director of Printing Licensing and Innovation at The New York Times, also called for Zamora’s immediate release.

The Guatemalan Court of Appeals annulled the six-year prison sentence imposed on Zamora after an appeal presented by the Attorney General’s Office. The IAPA highlighted Zamora’s renowned work against corruption and noted that the decision absolved him of charges of blackmail and influence peddling. Carlos Jornet, president of the IAPA Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, praised the court’s decision as a positive development in a judicial process marred by vices and irregularities.

Jornet firmly believed that Zamora’s conviction was a direct retaliation for his work and should have never happened. He expressed hope that the new trial would reverse the flagrant violation of Zamora’s right to a defense and result in his acquittal of all spurious accusations.

The IAPA has been critical of the use of the Public Ministry of Guatemala as an arm of political power. The organization accused the government of President Alejandro Giammattei of utilizing the Public Ministry to file charges against Zamora’s lawyers and obstruct his possibilities of defense. Additionally, the Public Ministry accused six journalists and three columnists of El Periódico for commenting on the case, including former IAPA president Gonzalo Marroquín Godoy, who is the cousin of José Rubén Zamora.

The repercussions of the political and economic pressures faced by El Periódico resulted in the newspaper ceasing operations on May 15. The IAPA, during their visit to Guatemala in December 2022, denounced the serious weaknesses and lack of independence in public institutions after holding meetings with officials of the Executive Branch, the Public Ministry, civil society representatives, and human rights organizations.

The Inter-American Press Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to defending and promoting freedom of the press and expression in the Americas. Comprised of more than 1,300 publications in the Western Hemisphere, the IAPA continues to advocate for press freedom and justice in Guatemala.

