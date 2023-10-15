Guatemalan Appeals Chamber Overturns Conviction of Journalist Jose Rubén Zamora Marroquín: Repeat of Trial Ordered

Guatemalan Appeals Chamber Annulls Conviction of Journalist Jose Rubén Zamora Marroquín

In a recent development, a Guatemalan Appeals chamber has nullified the conviction against journalist Jose Rubén Zamora Marroquín and ordered a repeat of the judicial process. Zamora Marroquín was previously found guilty of money laundering last June. The decision, which was issued by the Second Court of Appeals last Thursday, was confirmed by Zamora Marroquín’s son, Ramón Zamora, on Friday, October 13.

Expressing hope for a fair trial where their right to a defense is respected, Zamora Marroquín’s son stated the family’s optimism. The 66-year-old journalist had previously been sentenced to six years in prison on June 12 for an alleged case of money laundering.

Zamora Marroquín’s arrest occurred on July 29, 2022, just five days after he made serious accusations of corruption within the inner circle of current president, Alejandro Giammattei, through his media outlet, elPeriódico.

The Appeals chamber’s decision came as a result of requests from the Attorney General’s Office and Zamora Marroquín himself. However, it also mandates the journalist to face a new legal process, this time including charges of blackmail and other crimes.

Both nationally and internationally, the arrest and conviction of Zamora Marroquín in 2022 and 2023, respectively, have faced strong criticism. As the founder of elPeriódico in 1996, the journalist has been known for his critical stance against the government and extensive corruption investigations.

During the criminal proceedings against him, Zamora Marroquín raised concerns about a violation of his right to defense. He was forced to change lawyers on seven separate occasions, as four of his previous defenders were subsequently indicted and accused of different crimes.

It is worth noting that two years ago, the journalist publicly alleged that President Giammattei and the Attorney General, Consuelo Porras, were plotting to fabricate a case against him to silence his media’s investigative work.

As public pressure mounts, Porras has recently faced intense calls for her resignation, with thousands of people in Guatemala taking to the streets since October 2 to demand her departure. These protests were triggered by allegations that she attempted to manipulate this year’s election results.

The annulment of Zamora Marroquín’s conviction provides a glimmer of hope for the journalist and his supporters. They are now preparing for a new legal battle that will determine his fate and potentially shed light on the alleged corruption within the country’s power structure.

