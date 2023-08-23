Guatemalan Prosecutors Request Information on Election Officials in Controversial Presidential Vote

Guatemalan Prosecutor’s Office Requests Information on Vote Counting in Recent Presidential Elections

The Guatemalan prosecutor’s office has requested the name, location, and position of over 125,000 individuals who participated in the counting of votes and the typing of minutes during the recent presidential elections. The request comes as the preliminary count showed Bernardo Arévalo, the progressive candidate whose party is under investigation, as the winner. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal has been asked to provide this information within five days so that these individuals can be summoned to testify about their roles in the electoral process.

Controversies Surrounding Guatemalan Elections

The Guatemalan elections have been mired in controversies even before the second round took place. The losing parties, including Sandra Torres’ organization, raised claims that were accepted by the Constitutional Court, leading to a review of the votes. Additionally, the Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the Semilla movement, the progressive candidate’s party, alleging irregularities in its formation. The legal personality of the party was suspended, but a constitutional protection halted further actions against it.

Criticism of the Prosecutor’s Office’s Actions

Alejandro Balsells, a constitutional lawyer, criticized the actions of the prosecutor’s office, calling them “coup plotters” and accusing them of disrespecting the electoral regime and the Electoral and Political Parties Law. He argued that the prosecutor’s office is interfering in matters that do not fall under its jurisdiction and compared their actions to those of military coup governments during Guatemala’s war years.

Additional Requirements by the Prosecutor’s Office

The prosecutor’s office also requested the withdrawal of immunity from the Citizens Registrar of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. They accused the registrar of registering the Prosperidad Ciudadana party without it fulfilling legal requirements. However, the party did not participate in the elections as it was suspended by the Electoral Tribunal.

Review of Ballot Counting

In parallel to these developments, the Electoral Board of the department of Guatemala has begun reviewing the minutes that collected the votes of the second round. The National Unity of Hope party, led by Sandra Torres, has filed over 50 challenges. The preliminary count showed Bernardo Arévalo as the winner with over 59% of the votes compared to Sandra Torres’ 37%.

Awaiting Torres’ Response

Sandra Torres has not commented on the results of the elections, two days after they took place. However, several governments in the hemisphere have expressed their support for her and congratulated Bernardo Arévalo. Arévalo is set to take office in January 2024.

The Organization of American States (OAS) has commended the “democratic commitment” of Guatemalan citizens despite the threats and controversies surrounding the electoral process.

Source: AP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

