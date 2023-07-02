Guatemala’s Highest Court Suspends Officialization of Election Results, Prompting Concern from EU and OAS

Guatemala City Faces Uncertainty as Results of Elections Suspended

In a move that has raised concerns and generated alarm from the European Union (EU) and Organization of American States (OAS), the highest court in Guatemala has suspended the officialization of the results of Sunday’s elections. The suspension comes in response to complaints of irregularities made by right-wing parties.

The Constitutional Court (CC) accepted an amparo on Saturday, ordering the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to suspend the classification and officialization of results. The court states that this is necessary to ensure that all irregularities are properly investigated and addressed before the second round of the presidential election, which is scheduled to take place on August 20.

Prior to this decision, the court had received requests from nine right-wing parties, seeking to prevent the TSE from declaring certain candidates as winners without conducting a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities.

The CC, being the highest court of justice in the country, has the final say in matters concerning the Constitution. Its ruling was seen as necessary to ensure the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

In the general elections held on Sunday, Sandra Torres of the Social Democrats secured 15.86% of the votes, while Bernardo Arévalo received 11.77%. These two candidates emerged as the most popular among the 22 contestants and will now advance to the runoff on August 20.

The CC’s protection order specifies that a new hearing will be called, allowing all stakeholders to present their objections and challenges. If it is discovered that the vote results could have been altered, the Departmental Electoral Board and/or the Central District will be required to make the necessary modifications or even consider annulment, as provided by the law.

The allegations of fraud began surfacing immediately after the elections, when Arévalo, who had been predicted to finish eighth, surprised everyone by performing much better. Several parties, including the ruling Vamos party, filed an appeal against the TSE. They argued that charges should not be adjudicated until all departmental electoral boards have been made aware of any irregularities identified during the nationwide vote scrutiny.

Valor, another party that nominated Zury Ríos, daughter of the late ex-dictator Efraín Ríos Montt, also raised concerns about election fraud. They accused the authorities of altering over a thousand minutes during the elections.

These thousand tally sheets represent only 0.82% of the total number of minutes processed during the scrutiny, according to official figures. Ríos, who was considered one of the top three candidates, ended up in sixth place with just 6.57% of the votes. Meanwhile, the official candidate Manuel Conde secured third place with 7.84% of the votes.

Although the ruling party Vamos did not directly accuse anyone of fraud, they expressed concern about inconsistencies between the acts presented and the data recorded in different polling stations.

The suspension of the officialization of election results has cast a cloud of uncertainty over Guatemala City. With allegations of irregularities and the need for further investigations, the fair outcome and credibility of the upcoming runoff on August 20 remain uncertain. The EU and OAS will be closely monitoring the situation as it unfolds.

