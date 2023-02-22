Home World Gue Pequeno in concert in Palermo, will be the only stage in Sicily
Gue Pequeno in concert in Palermo, will be the only stage in Sicily

Gue Pequeno in concert in Palermo, will be the only stage in Sicily

1′ OF READING PALERMO – Announced new summer appointments in the Italian arenas and in the main festivals. Guè will be in Mondello, a seaside village of Palermo, on 30 July. As new certifications continue to be added to his latest work…

