by livesicilia.it – ​​6 hours ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – Announced new summer appointments in the Italian arenas and in the main festivals. Guè will be in Mondello, a seaside village of Palermo, on 30 July. As new certifications continue to be added to his latest work…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Gue Pequeno in concert in Palermo, will be the only stage in Sicily appeared 6 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».