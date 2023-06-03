Guerrilla in Brescia for relegation, ten agents injured and match suspended

by gds.it – ​​8 hours ago

A dozen police officers injured, damage to the stadium, stone benches destroyed outside Rigamonti and a player’s car burned down. This is the balance sheet of the night of guerrilla warfare in Brescia, taken when there was one minute left…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Guerrillas in Brescia for relegation, ten agents injured and match suspended appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».