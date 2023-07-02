Guerrilla warfare in France, Macron convenes a summit, the use of drones authorized. Burning car at a mayor’s house. Nahel’s grandmother, stop

The summit convened by the French Head of State Emmanuel Macron to take stock of the riots of recent days is underway at the Elysée Palace with the Prime Minister, the Minister of the Interior and the Keeper of the Seals. The president’s decision came after the fifth night of riots in France following the death of young Nahel, killed by police because he hadn’t stopped at a checkpoint while driving a car without a licence. According to a still provisional toll, more than 3,000 people have been arrested since the beginning of the riots. Moreover, they are very young: the average age of people arrested by the police is about 17 years old.

45,000 policemen deployed again tonight

The French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, has once again announced the mobilization of 45,000 policemen and gendarmes to deal with the unrest, 7,000 in Paris alone. He authorized the use of drones until Monday. The minister reiterated the need for firmness and for arrests to be made as quickly as possible.

The point – In the black ghettos of burning France, the intifada was born of immobilism

“I want it to end, everywhere”: Nahel’s grandmother reacts to the ongoing violence in France and appeals for calm. “I say to those who are doing damage, stop! Don’t break schools and buses. It’s the mothers who take the buses!». In the meantime, the funeral of the seventeen-year-old took place yesterday afternoon in the Ibn Badis mosque in Nanterre. A crowd accompanied the last farewell to the young man.

Toulouse in 2012

An appeal for calm in France also comes from Latifa Ibn Ziaten, head of the Imad Association for Youth and Peace and mother of Imad Ibn Ziaten, the soldier assassinated in Toulouse in 2012 by the terrorist Mohammed Merah. “I want to address the parents. It is our duty to watch over our children, educate them and above all protect them. Everything that is happening is very serious. I know we live in difficulty and that we have problems but violence will get us nowhere,” explains Latifa Ibn Ziaten in a video posted on Twitter. «It’s up to us – she underlines – to do everything possible to supervise our children, advise them. I beg you. If we want to demonstrate we must be worthy and we all go out together to do it but without violence. Violence gets us nowhere. All these young people risk ending up in prison and it will lead us nowhere. It will be very complicated and only then will we regret it. And we parents will suffer the most because we are responsible for our children. Today we need you: help your children”. “I’m with you. I know there is a big rift but this rift must be repaired by the state», explains Latifa Ibn Ziaten again.

Attack on the house of the mayor of a small town south of Paris

Attack of a burning car on the home of the mayor of a small commune south of Paris. This was denounced by the mayor himself, Vincent Jeanbrun, mayor of L’Ha-les-Roses in Val-de-Marne, who published a tweet during the night. “My wife and children are shocked and hurt,” wrote Jeanbrun. According to Le Figaro, which cites sources from the mayor’s entourage, Jeanbrun was in the town hall, barricaded by barbed wire, when a group of people gathered in front of his house where his wife and two small children were staying. The rioters used a car to break down the garden gate, then set fire to the vehicle, “with the clear intention of setting fire to the mayor’s house”. The woman suffered a broken tibia as she fled with the children, chased by protesters who also launched pyrotechnic rockets. She has been operated on and she will not be able to walk for three months. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin went to L’Hay-les-Roses, where the mayor’s house was attacked with a burning car. The prime minister condemned “intolerable facts”. “The perpetrators will be prosecuted with the utmost firmness,” he said, expressing his support for the mayor and his family.

France, the mayor who surrounded the town hall with barbed wire: “They tried to kill me”

Mélenchon: Far-right police unions to be condemned

The leader of La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, spoke to the microphones of the French all-news channel «Lci»: «I ask, I demand that the leaders of this country condemn the far-right police unions such as Alliance» which in a statement on On 30 June he stated that in the face of «these savage hordes, asking for calm is no longer enough, it must be imposed (…) The police are in battle because we are at war. Tomorrow we will be in resistance and the government will have to be aware of it».

“The question for a politician is not to appeal for calm, to set a tone but to try to achieve calm”, Mélenchon explains again regarding the riots that broke out in France following the killing of Nahel. “I want justice. I MPs from France Insoumise have presented a bill to repeal the law on Monday that allows shooting for refusal to comply with an order. The judges, the union of magistrates must be heard”.

Former premier Valls: “Once the institutions have collapsed, Islam has taken on an excessive role”

«It is true – explains the former prime minister and interior minister Manuel Valls – there is violence in French society, perhaps more than elsewhere in Europe. France is a Jacobin country, vertical, where the state is very strong. The crisis of the state’s authority leads to questioning everything». Added to this is that in the banlieues «the immigrants and their descendants, essentially of African origin, are concentrated. Some of them have not integrated, they have not assimilated, they do not like France, its institutions, its symbols”. However, according to Valls, it is not a theme of poverty: «A lot of money has been spent in those neighbourhoods. Nanterre is not a poor city. The job is there.” Rather, “the great political institutions, the Communist Party, the Church, the trade unions, the large associations have collapsed. Even the mayors no longer have the strength they had twenty years ago. And Islam has taken on an important, perhaps excessive, role».

In other French cities

In Brest, in the Finisterre region, a car dealership was set on fire. In Nanterre, the police forces guarded the court during the night, out of concern. Precisely in the town where Nahel was originally from, the carcasses of many cars that had been set on fire and which have not yet been removed can still be seen on the street, but the situation seems calmer.

In Rennes there were clashes between demonstrators and the police in the city centre, the same happened in Nice where there were about twenty arrests. In Marseille, incidents have been reported in various parts of the city, especially along the roads that lead from the center to the suburbs: a bar-tobacconist was looted and 56 arrests were made. In Lyon, ‘light’ clashes were reported between young people and order, the arrests are 22.

A bus belonging to the Bolognese car rental company Saca was destroyed by flames in the night between Thursday and Friday in the French municipality of Tours, about 200 km south of Paris. The fire is connected to the protests of these days which are putting fire France. The bus was used by a group of tourists from Emilia, about twenty people, who left near Modena last Wednesday for a tour of the castles of the Loire.

The Chinese consulate general in Marseille protested Thursday’s attack on a tourist bus in Marseille during the riots and violence following the killing of young Nahel. The diplomatic headquarters turned to the French authorities complaining about the incident. Some Chinese citizens on board were slightly injured by shards of shattered glass. China urges its citizens who are in France or are about to go there to exercise maximum vigilance.

Lausanne, the Swiss revolt on the model of the French one

The revolt also infects Switzerland

The violent protest that followed the killing by the police of a young man in Nanterre, in the Parisian banlieue, has also infected Switzerland: the Swiss police announce that six teenagers and one adult have been arrested for damaging shops in Lausanne. Urban violence and looting occurred in the Flon neighborhood. An Fnac shop and a shoe shop were damaged and looted. About 200 people then confronted the police who arrived in riot gear. At least 7 people have been arrested.

Also stop in Brussels

A total of 35 people, 31 minors, were arrested and identified in Brussels for having organized a protest following the killing of the young Nahel in France. This was reported by the Belgian press agency. According to the agency, the Brussels-Ixelles police carried out 35 administrative stops, after calls for new demonstrations were published on social networks. The participants gathered near a square in the capital and, according to Belga, were urged to disturb public order. On Friday the Brussels-Ixelles police had arrested 94 people, and that of the northern area of ​​the Belgian capital, 7. In the case of minors, Belga explains, the police warned the families to come and get the young people.

France, protesters launch fireworks during protests in Marseille

Netanyahu: “Waves of anti-Semitism in France”

“The Israeli government is following with apprehension the episodes and waves of anti-Semitism that are affecting France”. Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu said this at the government meeting in Jerusalem. “We have witnessed in recent days – he added – criminal attacks against Jewish targets. We strongly condemn these attacks and support the French government in its fight against anti-Semitism.”

Crosetto: “We are close to Paris, we hope it will end. unacceptable violence”

“It is a very worrying situation. Unacceptable violence. We are very close because it is a difficult situation for the French government to manage. We hope it will end because the violence that has broken out and is affecting not only France and the institutions but many French citizens is not acceptable. There is fear all over France. From the outside you can only observe and wish it would stop. But this must teach us because I think that the inequalities that have arisen in the last twenty years must be tackled seriously. I think that Europe too must address the issue». Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said on the sidelines of Fenix.

An officer hit by a bullet, saved by the vest

A police officer, shot, was protected by his bulletproof vest during the urban violence in Nimes during the night between Friday and Saturday, the public prosecutor’s office announced today, which has opened an investigation into attempted murder , writes Le Figaro. “Wearing a bulletproof vest prevented the victim police officer from being seriously injured by the bullet that hit him. An X-ray confirmed the presence of ammunition in the bulletproof vest “whose caliber remains to be determined, explained the public prosecutor of Nimes, Cecile Gensac, in a statement. No one has been arrested yet, according to the prosecutor’s office. In the night between Friday and Saturday, four police officers were shot and wounded in Vaulx-en-Velin, a suburb of Lyon. The Lyon prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for “intentional violence with a weapon against people who hold public power and participation in a group in order to commit violence”. An online collection for aid was immediately launched, which in a short time exceeded the one for Nahel’s mother by five times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

