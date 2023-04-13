The rule of strengths is a technique used in photography to create balanced and captivating compositions. This rule involves placing the main subject or the most important elements of the photograph along the four intersections of the strengths, which are the points where the imaginary horizontal and vertical lines meet dividing the image into quarters.

In practice, the image is imagined divided into four equal parts, using two horizontal lines and two imaginary vertical lines. The points where these lines meet are the strengths, which can be used to position the main subject or the most important elements of the photograph.

This way, the photograph will be balanced and pleasing to the eye, with the main subject positioned strategically within the image. The rule of strengths is a technique widely used in photography, but it is not the only existing rule and it is not always necessary to follow it to the letter.

1. Consider your scene: look through the viewfinder or your camera screen and imagine dividing the image into four equal parts using two horizontal lines and two imaginary vertical lines.

2. Identify strengths: the strengths are the four points where the imaginary horizontal and vertical lines meet.

3. Position the main subject or important elements of the scene: try to place the main subject or the most important elements of the scene along one or more of the four intersections of strengths.

4. Balance the composition: once you have your main subject in place, try to balance the composition with other elements of the scene. Be careful not to overload the image with too many elements or place the main subject too close to the edges of the image.

5. Experiment: the strengths rule is a guide, not a hard and fast rule. Experiment with different positions and compositions to find the one that works best for your scene.

6. Evaluate the final effect: once the photo has been taken, evaluate the final effect and if necessary make any corrections in the post-production phase.

In general, the rule of strengths can help create balanced and captivating compositions, but it is not the only technique that can be used in photography. Experiment and find out which technique works best for your artistic vision.