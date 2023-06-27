Guidelines on Information Disclosure Related to Sustainable Development of the Global Capital Market Released_Oriental Fortune Network

The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) issued two official documents for the first time on the 26th, “International Financial Reporting Sustainability Disclosure Standard 1 (IFRS S1) – General Requirements for Sustainability-Related Financial Information Disclosure” and “International Financial Reporting Standards Continuous Disclosure Standard No. 2 (IFRS S2) – Climate-related Disclosures”, and said that these two documents have opened a new era of information disclosure related to sustainable development in the global capital market.

The International Sustainability Standards Committee was announced at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2021. It is committed to building a global standard for sustainable development-related information disclosure guidelines to meet the needs of global investors on climate and other sustainable development issues. Message requirement. On the 26th, the chairman of the committee, Emmanuel Faber, officially released the two documents at the annual meeting of the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation held in London, England, and pointed out that these standards are designed to help companies to report in a stable and comparable manner. and tell its sustainability story in a verifiable way.

Standard No. 1 sets out how economic entities prepare and report their sustainability-related financial disclosures, and provides a set of disclosure requirements that enable companies to communicate to investors the sustainability risks they face in the short, medium and long term, the committee said. Development related risks and opportunities. Standard No. 2 specifies the disclosure requirements for climate-related risks and opportunities.

After the guidelines were released, the International Sustainability Standards Council said it would work with multiple parties to support their adoption. Among them, the first step will be to create a transition implementation team to support enterprises adopting this standard, and start relevant plans to ensure its effective implementation.

According to the requirements of the International Sustainability Standards Council, economic entities should disclose the information required by the standard as part of their general purpose financial reporting. Some analysts believe that this marks a shift from voluntary disclosure of sustainability-related financial information to mandatory disclosure.

The newly released disclosure guidelines will come into effect on January 1, 2024.

(Article source: Xinhuanet)

Original Title: Guidelines on Information Disclosure Related to Sustainable Development of the Global Capital Market Released

