They looked for them as criminals are looked for. They also identified them thanks to CCTV security cameras. When they discovered their names, they summoned them for a warning. Then, not happy, they called them back this time to lock them up in jail for two days. In the end they took them back and, with their heads covered, forced to make a forced confession: “We are guilty of having danced”. This is the “crime”: Ekbatan, a district of Tehran, on March 8, on International Women’s Day, five young girls recorded a video in front of two gray apartment buildings in the suburbs, in which they danced Calm Down, a hit by Rema and Selena Gomez. Then, as teenagers living in free countries do, they posted it on TikTok. Hair in the wind, navel in sight, kisses blown to the lens, so the brave students challenged Khamenei’s regime, his tortures, his hangings. They dealt with it by dancing to a pop song that goes, “Honey, calm down. Girl, your body is in my heart.”

In Iran, women are not allowed to dance in public and must wear the hijab. So, if you look closely, the police have only applied the law and punished the five "criminals" who, as has been happening for six months now, since the killing of Mahsa Amini, have faced the ayatollah with methods and ways opposite to those of the pasdarans. To humiliate them, in the "repentance" video, shot in front of the same buildings as the one under accusation, the girls were arranged as in the choreography.

The repression of the regime, which in some cases works in the streets and keeps the demonstrators at home, fails to stop the wave, indeed the tide, of posts on social networks against the dictatorship. Also this time, the dance of Calm Down it immediately turned into a viral action to be repeated dozens, hundreds of times. Many Iranian girls, in other streets, bedrooms, squares, danced and posted their dances against Khamenei.

“In recent days, women have returned to the initial symbol of these protests: dancing, which is freedom. Gen Z is peaceful and rejects ideology: this displaces the regime», comments Pejman Abdolmohammadi, professor of Middle Eastern studies at the University of Trento.