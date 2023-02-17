In Guinea, since the rise of the military to power on September 5, 2021, several communal councils (urban and rural) have been dissolved for alleged acts of “Mismanagement and misappropriation of community resources. » And recently, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization, Mory Condé, staying in the prefecture of Kindia, indicated that the mandates of the teams that lead the 304 rural municipalities et 38 urban municipalities expire on February 18, 2023. For him therefore, it is necessary directly install special delegations. But under what conditions is a municipal council dissolved? How is the special delegation set up and what are its prerogatives? This is what we try to answer in this article based on the provisions of the revised Local Authorities Code.

Here are 8 things to know about the Special Delegation :

1. Communal Councils can only be dissolved for specific reasons

It’s the Local Authorities Code who says so. And there are two reasons why a communal council can be dissolved according to l’article 80.

Firstly, a council of a local authority which has been suspended three times for serious misconduct can be dissolved by decree of the President of the Republic on the proposal of the Minister in charge of decentralization.

Second, third parties, at least, of the members must be found guilty of crimes or misdemeanors by a final judicial decision. The dissolution is then pronounced by decree of the President of the Republic, on the proposal of the Minister in charge of local authorities.

However, article 78 indicates that the minister in charge of local authorities may suspend by decree a municipal council, on the proposal of the representative of the State, for a period which may not exceed three months. At the end of this period, the suspended Council resumes its functions.

Read also: The complexity of the right to protest in Guinea

2. Setting up a special delegation also requires conditions

According l’article 101the municipal council must be dissolved and this dissolution can only take place by virtue of l’article 80 Cited above.

The special delegation is also set up if all the current members of the municipal council resign.

Finally, a special delegation is set up in the event of the cancellation of the election of all its members, or when municipal elections cannot be held as a result of serious disturbances.

3. The members of the special delegation are appointed by order of the Minister on the proposal of the representative of the State (Prefect, Sub-Prefect)

It is not up to the Minister to propose the members of the Special Delegation even if it is he who appoints them by decree. At least that’s what it says l’article 102. « The members of the special delegation are appointed by order of the Minister in charge of local authorities, on the proposal of the representative of the State in the local authority concerned from among the residents of the locality. »

4. The Special Delegation is set up eight days after the dissolution of the Council

Contrary to what happened for example in the case of N’zérékoré where it was necessary to wait nearly three months after the dissolution of the municipal council to set up the special delegation, the law says that it takes eight days. Article 102 is very specific in this regard. The members of the special delegation are appointed within eight days, “ from the definitive dissolution of the Council, from the acceptance of the resignation or from the observation of the impossibility of holding the elections, in accordance with the provisions of article 101. »

5. The number of members is limited

In view of l’article 103« the number of members who make up the special delegation is fixed at seven in the communes where the population does not exceed 40,000. However, this number may be increased to eleven in municipalities with a higher population.

6. The elections are organized six months after the dissolution of the municipal council

L’article 105 of the Code des Collectivités stipulates that “thehen the communal council has been dissolved or when, by application of article 103, a special delegation has been appointed, a new communal council shall be elected within six months of the dissolution or the last resignation, at least that one is not in the three months which precede the general renewal of the communal councils in the impossibility of holding elections at the expiry of this period. »

7. The powers of the special delegation are very limited

Today, many people want to belong to special delegations without knowing that they do not have enough leeway.

Indeed, as stated in l’article 104 of the Code des Collectivités, the special delegation cannot commit the finances of the commune beyond the resources available for the current financial year, except when its mandate began during the course of a financial year and ends during the following financial year.

It can neither prepare the budget of the commune, nor examine the accounts of the authorizing officer or the receiver, nor modify the personnel of the community, their assignment, their remuneration or their working conditions.

8. The special delegation disappears after the reconstitution of the municipal council

This must be clear to all members of special delegations. Their functions expire automatically as soon as the municipal council is reconstituted.