Guinea: nine years after the barbarity of Womey, difficult to forget ~ Facely & Vous

On Tuesday, September 16, 2014 in Womey, a village located 50km from N’Zérékoré, the capital of Forestry Guinea (southeast of Guinea), a delegation was sent for a prevention mission on the Ebola virus. This visit turned into a tragedy because among the nine members of the delegation (made up of Guinean officials, religious figures, doctors and journalists), eight of them were killed by the villagers without anyone understanding the reason for this massacre. It is undeniable that in the life of every human being, there is an unforgettable date or event. This day will remain forever engraved in my memory and with each commemoration, I feel resurrected. Stress, pain, anxiety, sadness… I experienced it that day, my family did too. It’s been nine years today since I last saw myself with my brother, my accomplice with whom we shared everything including the first name, Facely Camara. The pain is immense and it feels like it was yesterday.

Distance between N’Zérékoré and Womey in Guinea / GoogleMaps screenshot

My life changes in the blink of an eye

On Friday September 12, in my capacity as a young reporter at Liberté FM radio in N’Zérékoré, I was asked to be part of the media team which was to accompany the authorities for an awareness tour against the Ebola virus in different communities. At that time, Guinea was facing a unprecedented Ebola epidemic with several deaths already recorded. Forestry Guinea was the epicenter of the disease. The departure was scheduled for Tuesday the 16th but for me, things will not go as planned.

The day before departure, I received a call from Boubacar Yacine Diallo, at the time president of the Union of Free Radio and Television of Guinea and current president of the High Authority of Communication, he informed me of an event which takes place the next day and in which I am required to participate. Unable to decline this offer, I decided to be replaced in the media team which was to go to Womey with the authorities. In the evening around 7 p.m., I call Facely Camara, inform him of the change in my program and ask him to replace me. Which he happily accepts. As a passionate journalist, he loved the field and left without hesitation.

Facely Camara (in black and white shirt) and I in 2013 in Koulé (N´Zérékoré) interviewing the head of the NGO Search For Common Ground after the intercommunity clashes.

This early morning of Tuesday September 16, 2014, like every day before going to the office, Facely came to pick me up at home. We have breakfast together as usual before heading to the radio which is a few meters from my house. Before joining the team at the prefecture, the starting point of the mission, I accompany him to the gate, teasing him in these terms: “War reporter! “. It’s up to him to answer me: “It doesn’t have to be like Claude Verlon and Ghislaine Dupont” referring to the two reporters from Radio France Internationale (RFI) murdered on November 2, 2012 in Kidal in Mali. He certainly didn’t know that he was going to suffer the same fate and I also didn’t know that we were leaving each other forever.

Photo of Facely Camara inside the N´Zérékoré hospital during the intercommunity clashes of 2013.

A collective and barbaric madness

On Tuesday morning, the delegation of officials arrives in Womey. According to the only survivor, the welcome was warm and the members of the delegation sat down to chat. After a few minutes of outreach, some villagers began to withdraw and a large group of women appeared. They are joined by men equipped with machetes, axes… The throwing of stones began, then the stampede, the man who can save. This situation will lead to the massacre of eight people.

But in N’Zérékoré, the information is not widespread. Around 3 p.m., I successively received a call from a friend in Conakry, another from a friend who is a radio director in Kissidougou and an official from the United Nations office asking me what was happening in Womey. I had no information. I call Facely but his numbers don’t go through. I try to contact the Prefect and the governor, the phones ring but there is no answer. I am confused and disturbed.

A few hours later, we received information suggesting that part of the delegation was taken hostage. The authorities decide to send gendarmes but faced with resistance from the women of the village, they withdraw to “avoid the Zogota scenario”.

The day after [mercredi], the governor calls an emergency meeting in the prefecture conference room to think about a strategy to free the “hostages”. In the meantime, Ministers Rémy Lamah (Health) and Alhousseine Makanéra Kaké (Communication) who were on mission in Guéckédou arrive and attend the meeting. Colonel Rémy asks to deploy the army. But we as parents and loved ones, who had no news, instead asked for mediation by involving the wise and religious. We did not know that the people in the delegation had been killed. The colonel accedes to our request and decides to send wise men and religious leaders, but without follow-up. The village is empty, the inhabitants have fled.

On Thursday, Colonel Rémy made the decision to involve the army. It is there that we discover that the eight members of the delegation of whom we had not heard had been killed, bodies cut with machetes then hidden in the septic tank of the village school, then covered with cement.

My friend’s unrecognizable body

In Womey, barbarity from another age took place. On Thursday night, the bodies arrived at N’Zérékoré hospital in a state of advanced decomposition.

In the morning, the victims’ relatives were asked to identify the bodies found. I was with my friend’s family when I received the call from Alpha Saliou Diallo, director of Radio Liberté. He asks me how Facely was dressed, what color his belt was… I was annoyed by his questions. “How can you not identify someone who worked with you?” » I asked him. But he didn’t answer and kept crying. So, I decided to go to the hospital myself. For me, it was easy to recognize my namesake because he had a sixth finger. But we are talking about fingers if arms and hands exist. When I entered the morgue I fainted at the sight of the first body. What I had just seen was unimaginable. I was traumatized. When I think that I should have been in my friend’s place…

Every year, on September 16, this sad memory takes me from the inside and violently tears my heart. But what hurts me more is the irresponsibility of our State. Today, the families of these people are forgotten and nothing has been done to pay tribute to the victims. But as they say: “A person who has left this world does not die as long as there is at least one person left to think of him, who continues to perpetuate the memory”.

To my brother and friend Facely Camara and to all the other victims of this inhuman barbarity, I would like to pay tribute to you. You died saving lives and you are our heroes.

