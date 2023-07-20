Guinea suspends its participation in the OMVS: an incomprehensible decision ~ Facely & You

Guinea decided on Tuesday July 18, 2023 to suspend participation to the Organization for the Development of the Senegal River (OMVS). In a press release from the presidency signed by the secretary general, Brigadier General Amara Camara notes, among other things: the considerable delay in the financing of the Koukoutamba hydroelectric dam in the prefecture of Tougué and the under-representation of the country in decision-making bodies. ” The press release also recalls that Guinea ” wishes to be respected by the organizations to which she belongs. »

A drastic decision

First of all, it should be noted that the Organization for the Development of the Senegal River created in 1972 is a cooperation framework that brings together the states bordering the Senegal River: Mali, Mauritania, Senegal and Guinea (since 2006).

🔴 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐐𝐔𝐄́ 𝐃𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐄 🔸 Regarding the suspension of the Republic of Guinea from the bodies of the Organization for the Development of the Senegal River (OMVS).#PresidenceGN pic.twitter.com/cBup1yDsUN — Presidency of Guinea (@Presidence_gn) July 18, 2023

On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, a virtual summit of the Conference of Heads of State and Government was held under the chairmanship of Colonel Assimi Goita of Mali. Guinea’s Colonel Doumbouya, who also took part in the meeting, had every opportunity to discuss directly with his peers and air grievances. Better, there are means of recourse that we could explore before going to such a measure. Article 24 of the agreement creating the organization is very specific to this effect: disputes are resolved by conciliation and mediation. In the absence of an agreement, the Member States will have to seize the Conciliation and Arbitration Commission of the African Union. As a last resort, Member States appeal to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Has Guinea gone through all these steps? I do not believe.

Arguments that do not fully hold

The Koukoutamba hydroelectric project concerns all members of the organization. Moreover, the final communiqué of the meeting of Tuesday July 18, 2023 specifies that “The Conference gave guidelines and instructions committing the entire OMVS system to maintaining and strengthening the momentum aimed at achieving the objectives of the Organization, in particular the pursuit of the implementation of the common infrastructure program. » Mali and Senegal should also have withdrawn, saying that the Gourbassi hydroelectric dam (located between the two countries) launched long ago is experiencing a major delay in funding. But in everything, common sense must prevail.

Speaking of the Koukoutamba hydroelectric project, it is important to remember that on February 26, 2019, an 800 million dollar contract for the development of the said dam was signed in Conakry between the OMVS and the Chinese partner Sinohydro. The duration of the works was planned for four years but they were to start after the provision of financing by Exim Bank. This also depended on certain administrative settings between the lessor and the four lending States (members of the OMVS). Beyond the signing of the commercial contract, other steps have been taken in recent years, in particular the carrying out of environmental and social impact studies as well as the action and resettlement plan (PAR). Fundraising was also on track. In May 2021, Member States submitted their funding requests with the Chinese partner for 85% of the contractual amount.

Where is it stuck?

Have the States, including Guinea, respected their commitment vis-à-vis the Chinese donor? That’s the question. We also know that it is currently not easy to raise funds. For the return to constitutional order, the Guinean government says that it is impossible without the financial means. It is the same for the construction of a hydroelectric dam the size of Koukoutamba.

There is also talk of under-representation of Guinea in the organization. If we don’t have strong diplomacy, it’s not the fault of others. What are we doing to promote our executives in international institutions? The few that emerge fight themselves. Better, the OMVS is not the only institution where Guineans are absent. If this is the reason, then let’s start by also suspending our participation in ECOWAS, the AU, the UN and all affiliated institutions, La Francophonie, the World Bank, the IMF…

The reasons are surely elsewhere, but are not those put forward. And the other question is, what will be the implications of such a decision if all parties become radicalized? Either way, the withdrawal from Guinea in 1971 (because of Portuguese aggression, it is said) of the ancestor of the OMVS, the Organization of States bordering the Senegal River (OÉRS), created in Labé in 1968, did not prevent the three other countries from creating the current OMVS in 1972. We decided to return 34 years later, in 2006, and it found that certain projects were in advance. Today, Mali has two dams and Senegal has one. We continue to do the “Dutch baby”. Let us reflect and opt for diplomacy in resolving disputes.