In Guinea, Thursday, February 16, 2023 was marred by violence in several neighborhoods in the suburbs of the capital Conakry, following the call to demonstrate by the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC) supported by coalitions of political parties. The government and the FNDC are engaged in a war of figures on the results of the day and the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization threatens to withdraw licenses political and social organizations behind this demonstration.

Despite that dissolution by the government on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, the FNDC continues to be a thorn under the feet of the ruling junta in Guinea. This collective which denounces the “unilateral management of the transition” called for a new demonstration on Thursday February 16, 2023, in greater Conakry. A demonstration supported by political coalitions including the National Alliance for Democracy and Development (ANAD) chaired by the opponent Cellou Dalein Diallo, the RPG rainbow former ruling party of former President Alpha Condé (2010 -2021) or even the FNDC Politique in which the party of former Prime Minister Sidya Touré is located. Following this call for demonstrations, scuffles broke out in several districts of the capital’s suburbs, particularly on the Le Prince motorway (opposition stronghold) between police and young demonstrators.

War of figures between the government and the FNDC

On Thursday evening, the government and the FNDC engaged in a real war of communication and figures on the results of this day.

In its report presented at 8 p.m., the FNDC regretted two (2) dead, 58 injured, some of whom were shot, 47 arrests and 7 motorcycles stolen by the defense and security forces.

A little later in the night, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralization made a statement on national television to deplore what he calls “urban guerrilla warfare”. Mory Condé announces that 8 citizens were injured following altercations with law enforcement officers, 20 police officers and gendarmes injured, including 7 seriously in intensive care, several security vehicles and some citizens destroyed or damaged by “violent protesters”.

Political parties and civil society organizations threatened with having their licenses withdrawn

Faced with the extent of the damage recorded, the government announced legal proceedings against the authors and sponsors of this “urban guerrilla”. Citing the provisions of Laws L/91 of December 23, 1991 on the Charter of Political Parties and 013 of June 4, 2005 governing associations, the Minister of Territorial Administration specifies that political and social organizations whose criminal responsibilities will subsequently be established legal proceedings, will be subject to sanctions ranging from suspension to withdrawal of their approvals.

Copy of the declaration of the inter-coalition relating to the slogan of demonstration of the FNDC

The demands of the FNDC

For months, the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution has criticized the junta for the “unilateral management” of the transition. It calls in particular for the unconditional release of prisoners and opinions, a frank and sincere dialogue with political and social actors under the aegis of ECOWAS as well as the rapid return to constitutional order.

Several movement leaders languishing in jail right now at the central house in Conakry. They are the coordinator Oumar Sylla alias ”Foniké Menguè”, Ibrahima Diallo responsible for operations or Billo Bah responsible for the antennas. Other opinion leaders and politicians are also in prison and tenors of the opposition in “exile”.