The musician Ian Bairnson He has died at the age of 69 and the newspaper has announced it The Guardian through an ad Leila Bairnson, the wife of the deceased, who communicated it via Instagram to all her fans: “It is with deep sadness and regret that I inform you that my beloved husband Ian Bairnson has passed away.” The guitarist, who played with Kate Bush, Pilot and was a member of the band The Alan Parsons Projectthe past died 7 april.

His wife, in that same Instagram post, thanked all the doctors and nurses who treated her husband for dementia. Ian Bairnson he moved to London in the 1970s and was already, by then, an in-demand musician due to his great talents as a multi-instrumentalist, playing guitar, saxophone and keyboard. In that year he joined the Scottish group Pilotwith which he would have several hits, one of them the world-renowned song “Magic”.

Years later, Alan Parsons would recruit Bairnson for him Alan Parson Projects, where he played from 1975 to 1990. The artist was also present on the first two albums by Kate Bush, with which he recorded the hit “Wuthering Heights”, a song that has a guitar solo by the Scottish musician at the end. Many artists and friends of the guitarist have expressed, throughout these days through social networks, their condolences on the death of the singer.

