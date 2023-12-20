“Guiteras” disconnects from the system before Christmas

The “Antonio Guiteras” thermoelectric plant, the largest electrical block in Cuba, is currently undergoing maintenance work and has been temporarily disconnected for at least 72 hours. The maintenance work is being carried out to ensure the plant’s operation by the end of the year and the beginning of 2024, in order to prevent blackouts during the holiday season. The work includes maintenance on the output transformer and the regenerative air heaters at the plant located in Matanzas, Cuba.

According to the Electric Company (UNE), the maintenance work is expected to last approximately 72 hours. The technical director of the thermoelectric plant, Román Pérez Castañeda, stated that the plant’s exit from the National Electroenergy System would be brief and would not exceed 72 hours. The plant is scheduled for three-month capital maintenance starting in October of next year, but first some “corrections” are needed.

The stoppage at the Antonio Guiteras plant comes after unit 1 of the Felton thermoelectric plant in Holguín, another important block for electricity generation, managed to stabilize online. The Antonio Guiteras plant has had to stop several times due to technical problems and planned maintenance work, but a major repair is still pending, which has been postponed more than once and is expected to be undertaken next year.

According to the latest report from the UNE in Cuba, unit 3 of the CTE Santa Cruz, unit 6 of the CTE Rente, and unit 2 of the CTE Felton were out of operation due to breakdowns. Maintenance is also being carried out on unit 5 of the CTE Mariel.