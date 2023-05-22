Gulf of Mexico: inactive wells, environment at risk

There are more than 14,000 dormant oil and gas wells in US waters off the Gulf of Mexico that have never been shut down. An enormous risk for marine ecosystems, but also for possible methane emissions. But plugging them costs too much….

The United States – which has more than 4.4 million wells across the country and whose epicenter of offshore is located in the Gulf of Mexico – were the world‘s largest producers of oil and gas in 2021. Of the 82,000 wells drilled in the Gulf of Mexico, only a little over 5,000 are still active and those who have been inactive for more than five years are over 14,000. Yet they have never been closed.

This was discovered by a study by Mark Agerton and his colleagues at the University of California who collected data from the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement on US wells offshore and in the territorial waters of the states of Texas, Louisiana and Alabama.

All drilling offshore operate under government leases; companies must therefore comply with all requirements, in addition to state or federal laws. And once production is complete, operators are required to close them with cement plugs covered with sediment before abandoning them (Plugging and Abandoning – P&A), to prevent leakage of hydrocarbons and other gases and fluids. But closing comes at a considerable cost. Researchers estimate a figure around 30 billion of dollars; 7 billion just for those in shallow waters and near the coast.

However, if producers find themselves in a loss-making or bankrupt economy, they may not comply with the rules and make a profit “orphan” welli.e. “a well whose previous owner has abandoned operations in the area and is unlikely to have the financial means to close and abandon the well properly”. The main cause could be the bankruptcy of the companies and in these cases it is the State that takes responsibility for closing and decommissioning the wells (going to increase the tax burden on taxpayers). It is estimated that the number of wells that are at high risk of becoming “orphaned” is in a range ranging from a few hundred thousand to 3 million.

All of this increases i environmental risks which vary according to the depth of the well and the distance from the coast. The risk is to damage marine ecosystems, but also to release methane which can reach the atmosphere, contributing to global warming. In deeper and more offshore waters, however, the researchers found that methane leaks – which are mainly consumed by marine microbes – would have more time to degrade and more opportunities to leach into the water, making them less toxic than those released near the it costs.

Also according to the researchers, US agencies should focus efforts on shallow water wells that pose the greatest environmental threat and are the cheapest to shut down to prevent disastrous accidents such as the one from occurring. Deepwater Horizon: on April 20, 2010, the BP Macondo Prospect oil drilling platform, which was operating in the Gulf of Mexico, exploded and sank, killing 11 workers and causing the largest oil spill in the history of offshore oil drilling operations. Unlike that drilling, though, many of the unplugged wells have been drained, and it’s unclear what impact the many small, chronic leaks could have.

An infrastructure bill passed by the US Congress in late 2021 earmarked $4.7 billion for ‘orphaned’ well closures onshore e offshore, but David Pettit of the National Resources Defense Council says that “there is no possibility that all the wells will be closed; there is not enough administrative interest or money.’