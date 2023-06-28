Gulp Comics in Giaveno sixth edition

And also this sixth edition of Gulp Fumetti in Giaveno has ended!! A day dedicated to healthy fun, an air of lightheartedness and friendship was breathed, where imagination and colorful cosplayers blended with art, culture, theatre, music, drawing, all under the watchful eye curious about the hundreds of people who crowded the Maria Teresa Marchini Municipal Park in Giaveno. All this was made possible thanks to the organizer Martina Puglisi and the support of the Municipality of Giaveno, to the Councilor for Culture Edoardo Favaron.

Winning choice again this year for the presenters Diego Capuozzo and Fabio Aquilino, who managed to involve the public with the sympathy that has always distinguished them. Excellent support from Fabio Jubei Valerio of Mondo Japan who moderated and participated in various speeches on stage, such as the comparison between cosplay and nerds together with the Nerd House association. We were able to attend and listen to numerous interviews, from illustration with Samantha Scuri, to dubbing with Alice Doyle and Luca Ghignone, to theater with Martina Manera, to cartoonists with Claudio Broglio with the presentation of his Maho No Koi project and to the presentation of the volume , which is entitled “Pogolotti, a family, a neighborhood, a story”, is published by Echos Edizioni, a young editorial reality based in Giaveno and showing great attention to the stories of the area. But Gulp was also a lot of music from Karaoke with PianetaB WebRadio to the very good Laura Cotza and Alessandro Falco with Laura’s Magical World with two moments on stage to let us relive the joy of the most beautiful cartoon theme songs.

The Cosplay Contest was not to be missed, boasting 22 entries for the competition, including individuals, couples and groups, who performed in front of an attentive jury composed of Stefania LaMattina, Sara Siviero, TeamBecilli, Luca Ghignone and Martina Manera.

Here is the list of winners:

First Place Matteo Lovecchio with Super Baby Vegeta from Dragonball Second Place Alessia Garino with Kairi from Kingdom Hearts 3 Ojmajo Pan Interpretation Award with Uta from One Piece Best Group Ilaria, Arianna and Marina with Kanan, Anamaru and Riko from Love Live Best Make-up Chris Pace and Jack Marengo with Freddy Krueger and Thomas Hewitt Simpatia Award Matteo Santina with Trilly from Peter Pan Kids Award Ilaria and Martina with Sayu and Yomiya from Genshin Impact Mention Speziale emerging cosplayer Sofia Fornengo with Bakugo from My Hero Academia Special Mention Sparkle Diego with Poseidon from Knights of the Zodiac

Every year this event certainly offers us something more, so at this point we can’t hope for a seventh edition of Gulp Fumetti in Giaveno, to be able to experience all the news it will offer us.

