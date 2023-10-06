Gun Chase in Caguas Ends in Tragic Murder

Gun chase leads to fatal shooting in Caguas public square

In the early hours of Friday morning, a violent gun chase in Caguas ended in tragedy as a man was murdered in the town’s public square. The victim has been identified as Carlos Torres Aponte, 56, who was reportedly recognized at the scene by his family or friends, according to the police.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:00 am on Luis Muñoz Rivera Street, in front of the former mayor’s office in Caguas. Captain Carlos Alicea, director of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) in Caguas, provided details on the events, stating, “What we have, so far, is that the persecution begins outside the town of Caguas. Then, it extends and they gain access to the urban area of Caguas through Betances Street. They are shooting at him, and when he turns onto Luis Muño Marín Street, in front of the square, he loses control and hits a kiosk. He died at the scene.”

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered the lifeless body of Torres Aponte with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. It appears that Torres Aponte was struck by bullets during the chase, although no bullet casings were found where the vehicle was abandoned. Rather, the casings were located on the street where the pursuit took place before reaching the public square.

At this time, authorities have not identified a clear motive for the crime, and Torres Aponte had no previous criminal record. The investigation has been taken over by agents assigned to the Homicide Division of the Caguas area CIC, along with assistance from the prosecutor on duty and personnel from the Institute of Forensic Sciences.

As of Thursday, the police have recorded a total of 349 murders this year in Puerto Rico, which is 96 fewer than the 445 registered by the same date in 2021. The authorities continue their efforts to combat violence and provide a safe environment for the community.

The search for justice in this tragic incident remains ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward and assist the investigation.

