Gun flood: U.S. gun recalls hit record high

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-07 00:59

CCTV news client According to US media reports on the 5th, in the two years of 2020 and 2021, the number of guns ordered by the FBI to take back due to failed background checks hit a record high. According to reports, in 2020, the FBI submitted a total of 6,361 gun recall orders because it was found that the background check of the gun owner was ineligible, including relevant criminal records, ineligible military service records, mental health history, etc.; An additional 5,203 related orders were filed by the FBI in 2021.

According to data released by USA TODAY, the total number of gun recovery orders filed in 2020 and 2021 reached the highest value on a two-year basis since the National Instant Criminal Background Check System released data in 1998.

(Original title: Guns are flooding the United States with gun recall orders hitting a record high)

