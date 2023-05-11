Gun violence in the United States continues, people call for stricter gun control – Teller Report Teller Report

U.S. gun violence continues, people call for stricter gun control

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-05-10 22:00

CCTV News Client News In the business district of Dallas, Texas, the United States, just one day after the shooting that killed 9 people including the gunman and injured 7 others, another shooting occurred in the area on the 7th local time, killing 1 person dead, 2 injured. After a series of shootings in Dallas, on the 8th, some people held a protest at the State Capitol in Austin, the capital of Texas, again calling for stronger gun control.

Protesters: No more (shooting).

Protesters: Why are these people in power sitting there doing nothing while our children are being killed? We see these tragedies all the time, it happened yesterday, it happened the day before.

In addition to the recent spate of shootings in Texas, in the past weekend, there were multiple shootings in Chicago, the third largest city in the United States. At least 20 people were shot, killing 4 people including a policeman.

According to data from the US “Gun Violence Archives” website, as of midnight on May 7, there have been 202 mass shootings in the US this year that have resulted in at least 4 deaths and injuries, which means that there is more than one mass shooting in the US on average every day. The data also shows that since the beginning of this year, as of May 9, more than 14,900 people in the United States have been killed in various gun-related incidents. As for sporadic shooting incidents, they have become a kind of “daily life” in American life.