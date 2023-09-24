Gunfire Erupts in Northern Kosovo, Leading to Fatal Ambush and Standoff with Gunmen

Gunfire Heard in Northern Kosovo, Killing Police Officer and Surrounding 30 Gunmen

In a recent incident in northern Kosovo, gunfire was heard when a patrol was ambushed, resulting in the death of a police officer. Hours later, authorities managed to surround at least 30 gunmen believed to be involved in the attack. This comes after months of relative peace in the region.

The violence erupted in the village of Banjska, where a police officer was killed and another injured in a shooting. Prime Minister Albin Kurti claimed that these incidents were supported by officials in neighboring Serbia. He stated in a news conference, “At least 30 professional, military or police armed personnel were surrounded by our police forces and I invite them to surrender to our security agencies.”

The incident occurred at around 3am local time, when masked individuals armed with heavy weapons opened fire on the village of Leposavic. The police patrol quickly responded and engaged in a firefight. The Kosovar authorities suspect that organized crime with political, financial, and logistical support from Belgrade is behind the attack.

Kosovo police reported that two trucks without license plates blocked a bridge at the entrance to the village. When three police units were sent to clear the area, they were attacked from multiple locations using different weapons, grenades, and bombs. Despite the assault, the police successfully repelled the attack and managed to transport two injured officers to a hospital. Tragically, one of them died upon arrival.

The leader of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, who was attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York, condemned the killings and referred to them as “an attack on the sovereignty of the Republic of Kosovo.” She further criticized Serbian criminal gangs, stating, “These attacks once again demonstrate the destabilizing power of Serbian criminal gangs, who have long destabilized Kosovo and the region.”

Serbia has yet to comment on the incident and the accusations made by Kosovo’s Prime Minister. Tensions have been escalating in the region since May, when Kosovo decided to appoint ethnic Albanian mayors in four Serb-majority cities. This decision led to clashes that resulted in injuries to NATO peacekeepers and Serb protesters.

Kosovo, a landlocked country in southeastern Europe, declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move that Serbia has not recognized. The majority of Kosovo’s population is Albanian, with Serbs being the majority only in the northern region near the Serbian border. Efforts to normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia have stalled, with EU-sponsored talks faltering. The EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has accused Prime Minister Kurti of failing to create an association of Serb-majority cities, which would grant them more autonomy.

This recent attack highlights the ongoing tensions and challenges faced in the region, as well as the need for continued efforts to establish peace and stability.

