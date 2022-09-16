Updated: 2022-09-16 12:27 AM

radiation, food

[Epoch Times, September 15, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Yixin, Taipei, Taiwan reported) Taiwan opened up the import of food from the five counties in Fukushima, Japan, after the nuclear disaster. example. Luo Bingcheng, a spokesman for the Executive Yuan, said on the 15th that the government inspected Fukushima food batch by batch with strict standards. This time, the inspected products meet the standards but have trace amounts of radiation, and the manufacturers will cooperate with them to return or destroy them.

The Food and Drug Administration of the Ministry of Health and Welfare announced in February this year that it would open the import of products from Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, and Chiba prefectures. The results of border radiation testing on the 14th showed that konjac powder from Gunma Prefecture contained trace amounts of cesium-137, etc. , not exceeding the standard, but the Food and Drug Administration persuaded the operator to return or destroy it. Luo Bingcheng said at a press conference after the Executive Yuan meeting on the 15th that the Food and Drug Administration has explained the relevant disposal situation, and the government will strictly control the health of the public.

Responsible editor: Li Wei