Guns N’ Roses, breaking latest news of their concert in Madrid (2023)

The Friday concert of the Guns N’ Roses It had a special point for me, because the first great concert in a stadium of my life had the same protagonists but 30 years before, in the same city, in the field of the same team but in an already demolished stadium.

The fact is that when I was 15 years old, that concert of the Guns N’ Roses at the Calderón it marked me a lot, the pogos, the tide of people, the anger and ecstasy, the mood swings of an audience that one moment wanted to kill the band for appearing so late on stage and the next moment it was throwing away in unison with “It’s So Easy” the opening song.

Curiously, 30 years later, they have decided to start with the same song but many things have changed, which at that time seemed dangerous, now sounded a tad tame to me, and not just because Slash is a few extra pounds and Axl looks like the doll from the Museum. wax in Madrid by Axl Rose, but also by a veteran audience, but also with young people, who were more interested in recording the songs, uploading them to Instagram and taking a ‘selfie’ with Axl, Slash and Duff behind them than behind them. Let yourself go and fully enjoy the concert.

The low volume didn't help either, and even though the second song played one of the best songs of the two "Use Your Illusion", "Bad Obsession". Things started to worry me when "Welcome To The Jungle" came on, my favorite song by the band, and the apocalypse didn't break out in the Metropolitan. I was in the first rows and the crowd did not arrive, were my memories betraying me? It may be, but few chant "Pretty Tied Up" or "Reckless Life" and that still doesn't sound at the right volume for a concert of this type (which should always be on the verge of making your ears bleed).

They manage to arouse the public with their version of McCartney’s classic “Live And Let Die”, which, like Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heavens Door”, they have appropriated without scruples. But they start to interest me more when they sing a version of Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman” with a rather drinkable Axl on vocals.

And it is that he was quite afraid that his appearance was not the only thing that had deteriorated in these decades, but he has brought out a voice that he thought he no longer had after having seen several performances of the tour online. He evidently doesn’t have her like in 93, but he gives his all to her.

“You Could Be Mine” sounds quite successful but it is “Estranged” that marks the moment in which I get more into the concert, with a bursting Slash (of the 3 hours and a half of the concert he must have spent an hour and a half doing solos) and a good contribution from Dizzy Reed on piano. In the calmer middle times Axl can breathe easier than with the most dizzying songs, in “Rocket Queen” and “Anything Goes” he is seen on the edge but he muddles through, although it is evident that the songs of the group’s masterpiece , “Appetite For Destruction”they are the ones that cost him the most, even so, they play almost the entire thing, eight songs.

Duff also has his moment of glory singing, quite well by the way, the Stooges' "TV Eye", he was always the most punk rock of the band and his "LAMF" (Like A Mother Fucker) sticker certifies it. God, or the Devil, rest Johnny Thunders on him.

They definitely have me, these people are giving it their all, it doesn’t matter if there are songs I don’t connect with, like “This I Love” from the irregular “Chinese Democracy”the band is leaving their skin on stage and is determined to play every last piece of their repertoire, up to four new songs debut in Madrid, in a Metropolitan that is now completely theirs.

“Civil War” sounds convincing over some images that seem to be taken from “Terminator” with Ukrainian flags, Slash’s guitar is on fire and when the riff of “Sweet Child O’ Mine” begins it all falls apart. Yes, there are still Instagramers and influencers, but also the old heavyweight who waves what’s left of his hair and the girl who had a crush on Axl in high school and ended up on heroin, and they really don’t need a screen or a ‘ like’ to know that they are getting really excited.

Everyone tears up with “November Rain,” with Slash’s solo chanted as if it were part of the tune, but the band is in no hurry to leave the stage. Many begin to look at the clock. What time did the subway close on Saturdays? Guns N’ Roses, which had started almost as a tribute band to themselves at 9:30 p.m., have become giants by 12:30 a.m. and the “Knock, Knock, Knockin’ On Heavens Door” of the audience is heard. even in Vicálvaro and Coslada.

They have been on stage for more than three hours and they continue, like Duracell bunnies. "Nighttrain" already sounds to me at the level of "Appetite" and that is that they have definitely won me over. They leave but we all know that the encores are missing, although some fools leave like Lot trying not to look back knowing that they are going to turn into a pillar of salt or, worse still, that they are going to miss something big.

They do, in less than a minute Slash, Duff and the other guitarist, Richard Fortus, are back to play an acoustic instrumental version of Curtis Mayfield and the Impressions’ “People Get Ready.” It’s usually the run up to “Patience” but today we’re on a special day and Axl decides we have to play “Yesterdays” for the first time on this tour. Absolute success.

Then yes, the fundamental song of “Lies”, a “Patience” that makes parents who have brought their sons and daughters (there have been quite a few) hug them and start humming it together. It has its logic these guys belong to a breed in absolute danger of extinction, the rock star. It’s almost like “Jurassic Park” come true, “look son, the dinosaurs are back.”