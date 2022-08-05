Home World Guo Zhengliang exploded after Pelosi went to Taiwan
Original title: Guo Zhengliang exploded after Pelosi went to stage: there is fear of “sequelae” and can’t go back

According to Taiwan’s “Zhongshi News Network” report, the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi ended her trip to Taiwan on August 3. The People’s Liberation Army will hold live-fire exercises in 6 sea and airspaces in Taiwan from the 4th, and suspend citrus, bamboo mackerel and white in Taiwan. Input with fish.Before the DPPGuo Zhengliang of the People’s Republic of China said that Pelosi bypassed the so-called “first island chain” and the People’s Liberation Army directly “encircled” Taiwan.

According to the report, Guo Zhengliang said in a political commentary program on the 4th that first, Pelosi bypassed the “first island chain”. Does this mean that when the United States encounters sensitive conflicts in the future, the United States will enter the “first island chain”. Hesitant? This will make people feel that the United States begins to think that there is a relatively large risk in entering the “first island chain” and having a direct military conflict with the mainland. In addition to bypassing the “first island chain”, Pelosi did not fly over, but bypassed, the mainland has several reclamation bases in the middle of the South China Sea.

Guo Zhengliang went on to say that the second is that the People’s Liberation Army crossed Taiwan’s so-called “central line of the strait” and directly “encircled” Taiwan, and there may be no “central line” in the future. What is America’s view on this new normal? We have not seen the military intervention of the US, nor have the Japanese and South Korean military made any statements. These two events will have sequelae and consequences.

Guo Zhengliang pointed out that everyone is looking at the Pelosi incident, mainly at the military consequences, not the political and economic consequences. I’m afraid it won’t come back.

As for Taiwan’s so-called “strait median line”, our Ministry of National Defense has previously responded that Taiwan is a part of China, and there is no so-called “strait median line” between the two sides of the strait. At present, the root cause of the tense and turbulent situation in the Taiwan Strait is the complicity of “Taiwan independence” forces and external forces. It is precisely the DPP authorities who are constantly seeking “independence” and provocation, and it is precisely the external forces that are trying to “contain China with Taiwan”. The PLA will not tolerate the separatist acts of “Taiwan independence” and the interference of external forces, and will resolutely take countermeasures. Action is the most powerful language. Relevant parties must learn to adapt, learn to reflect, and more importantly, learn to pull back from the precipice.Source: Huaxia Jingwei.comReturn to Sohu, see more

