NEW YORK. Gustavo Arnal, chief financial officer of the US store chain “Bed Bath & Beyond”, died after falling from the eighteenth floor of a building in Manhattan, New York. The New York City Police Department reported finding the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries that showed he had fallen from a building.

The New York City Coroner’s Office will determine cause of death, while law enforcement said an investigation is underway. Suicide is thought of. Arnal joined the company in May 2020 after previously working at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Procter & Gamble.

«Gustavo will be remembered by all those with whom he worked for his leadership, his talent and the management of our company. I am proud to have been his colleague and he will truly be missed by all of us at Bed Bath & Beyond and all who had the pleasure of meeting him, ”said Harriet Edelman, independent chairman of the company’s board of directors on Sunday. The chain faced financial woes, recently announcing store closings and job cuts.

