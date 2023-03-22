

Guterres at the opening of the UN Water Conference: Water resources are in a lot of problems



On March 22, local time, the UN Water Conference opened. In his opening speech, UN Secretary-General Guterres said, “Water resources are facing numerous problems.”

Guterres said that through excessive consumption, unsustainable use and global warming, human beings are accelerating the consumption of water resources, the “human lifeblood”.

Guterres proposed to strengthen the use of water resources in four aspects: reducing the gap in water resources management, investing in water conservancy and sanitation systems on a large scale, strengthening resilience building, and addressing climate change.

Guterres emphasized that he hopes that UN member states and the international community will strengthen actions on water resources, formulate the “Water Action Agenda”, and use this to promote world peace and cooperation.

The United Nations Water Conference lasted from the 22nd to the 24th. It is officially called the “Mid-term Comprehensive Review Conference on the Implementation of the United Nations Decade of Action on Water and Sanitation (2018-2028) in 2023”. A watershed moment for stakeholders to take action and successfully address issues on a global scale.

This session will result in the Water Action Agenda, which will cover and track progress on all voluntary water-related commitments. The Agenda aims to encourage Member States, stakeholders and the private sector to commit to urgent action to address today’s water challenges.

