Xinhua News Agency, Montreal, Canada, December 6 (Reporter Lin Wei and Chen Chen) United Nations Secretary-General Guterres appealed in Montreal, Canada on the 6th that developed countries should provide bold financial support to help developing countries become guardians of the world‘s natural wealth By.

Speaking at a welcome ceremony on the eve of the second phase of the fifteenth Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15), Guterres said that the degradation of global ecosystems is estimated to cost $3 trillion a year by 2030. Losing dollars, this conference urgently needs to adopt the “Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework”.

Guterres said: “Developed countries must provide bold financial support to countries in the global South. We cannot expect developing countries to bear this burden alone.” He emphasized that international financial institutions and multilateral development banks should ensure that their investment portfolios can promote Conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity.

He also called on governments to formulate cross-sectoral action plans to shift the focus of financial subsidies and tax relief from “naturally destructive activities” to “green solutions” such as supporting renewable energy and reducing the use of plastics, recognizing and protecting indigenous peoples The rights of peoples and local communities, as they are the most effective stewards of biodiversity. In addition, the private sector must realize that it is in their best interest to put nature conservation first.

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau also attended the welcoming ceremony, saying that Canada will support the adoption of the “Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework”.

The second phase of COP15 will be held in Montreal, where the Secretariat of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity is located, from 7 to 19. The meeting is expected to adopt the “Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework”.

