Xinhua News Agency, Istanbul, August 20 (Reporter Wang Feng) United Nations Secretary-General Guterres said in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city on the 20th, that more grain and fertilizers shipped from Ukraine and Russia will further stabilize the commodity market and reduce prices. critical.

According to the Turkish Ministry of Defense, Guterres came to a port in the Sea of ​​Marmara where grain ships awaiting inspection were moored on the same day, listened to the introduction of the inspection procedures by members of the Joint Coordination Center for Grain Outbound Shipping from the Black Sea, and then visited the port in Istanbul. The Joint Coordination Center for Food Exports from the Black Sea within the Turkish National Defense University.

Guterres told the media at the joint coordination center that the previous agreement on the export of agricultural products also involved exempting Russian grain and fertilizers from sanctions and should ensure unhindered access to global markets for these products. Guterres thanked all parties involved in their efforts to implement the agreement and stressed the importance of cooperation.

Turkish Defense Minister Akar said that the number of representatives of all parties in the joint coordination center has been increasing, from 20 at the time of its initial construction to 71. It is believed that with the joint efforts of all parties, global food prices will further drop and the food crisis affecting the world will be alleviated.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine signed relevant agreements with Turkey and the United Nations respectively in Istanbul on the issue of the export of agricultural products from Black Sea ports. The content of the agreement includes establishing a joint coordination center in Istanbul and ensuring the safety of food transportation. Both Russia and Ukraine agree that neither side will attack the ships carrying agricultural products. On July 27, the Joint Coordination Center of the Black Sea Grain Outbound Transportation was officially put into operation. The first grain carrier “Lazzoni” loaded with more than 26,000 tons of corn passed through the Bosphorus after undergoing inspections in Istanbul on August 3.