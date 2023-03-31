Home World Gwyneth Paltrow acquitted in the ski case trial, lawyer: “We are satisfied”- Corriere TV
A 76-year-old had asked her for millionaire compensation for an accident in the Utah snow

Gwineth Paltrow acquitted by a Park City, Utah court in the 2016 Deer Valley Resort snow accident trial. 76-year-old retiree Terry Sanderson sued her, seeking $3.3 million in settlements. euros for physical and especially psychological damage. The actress had always denied the allegations. “We are pleased with this outcome and appreciate the thoughtful consideration and handling of the case by the judge and jury,” said Steve Owens, Paltrow’s attorney. (LaPresse)

March 31, 2023 – Updated March 31, 2023, 08:01 am

