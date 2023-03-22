The trial for the lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow following a skiing accident in 2016 has begun in a Utah court.

At the time, the actress clashed, according to legal documents, with Terry Sanderson, a retired optician, now 76 years old. In the fall he suffered brain injuries and broken ribs.

The victim is seeking $300,000 in damages as she claims Paltrow was guilty of negligence and carelessness and caused emotional distress in addition to physical injuries. Sanderson had initially sought damages of over three million. The figure was scaled back in 2019. The process is estimated to take over a week.