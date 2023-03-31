After about two weeks, a particularly popular civil trial involving actress Gwyneth Paltrow, known among other things for her roles in films such as Shakespeare in Love e Sliding Doors. The trial concerned an accident that occurred on a Utah ski slope in 2016: Paltrow had been accused by a man of running over and failing to rescue him. She had in turn accused the man of having attacked her, and asked for symbolic compensation of one euro.

The jury found in favor of Paltrow’s innocence, awarding her damages.

The trial, as often happens in the United States, was broadcast in its entirety live on television and on YouTube, and due to the fame of one of the protagonists it has become very popular on social networks, where videos of the various moments of the trial have been circulating for days, some of which have become memes.

Briefly, Paltrow was accused by 76-year-old Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, of running him over on a Park City ski slope, skiing “out of control,” and leaving him unconscious on the ground without rescuing him.

Sanderson had argued that the accident had caused him brain damage and physical damage, insisting in particular on the effects that the episode had on his personality, which from “extroverted and sociable” had become grumpy, distancing him from many loved ones. For this he had asked for a compensation of 300 thousand dollars. Paltrow had denied the allegations and claimed that it was he who had attacked her: he had therefore denounced him in turn asking for a symbolic compensation of one dollar and the payment of court costs.

Several witnesses were heard at the trial, in addition to Paltrow and Sanderson, and the jury ultimately decided that Sanderson was “100 percent wrong.”

However, the trial was talked about above all due to the presence of Paltrow, of whom many fashion and gossip magazines (but not only) commented on style choices, responses and attitude during the hearing.

Some particularly colorful moments of the trial have circulated a lot on social networks, such as the one in which Paltrow’s lawyer waves a dollar bill or those showing the interrogation of a Sanderson lawyer, Kristin VanOrman, who on many occasions has remarked on the fact of being a fan of the actress, or in any case of being fascinated by her, it is not clear with what intent for the purposes of the trial.