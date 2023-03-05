The singer Gipsi published a statement regarding the incident in which one of his followers participated, who was then kicked out of the RTS building.

One of the guys from the singer’s entourage charged at the press teams, insulted them and showed the middle finger, so he was soon removed from the Public Service building due to inappropriate behavior.

Gipsy has now spoken out and commented on the scandal.

“Regarding the headlines in the media concerning me and my team, I want to make an official press release. Yesterday during the Eurovision Song Contest headlines were published that unexpectedly related to my team and the alleged expulsion from the studio, which caused concerns of our fans and the public in general. At the time the incident happened, the entire Red Pill team was with me in the Green room and supporting me. One of my companions started an argument with journalists in the corridors of the building, after which he was asked to leave the premises“, said Živadinović, and added:

“Our team’s only connection to this incident it was the fact that the companion identified himself as part of our team, which later led to a misinterpretation of the whole event. I would like to take this opportunity to apologize to the journalists he offended, and to emphasize that my team is not behind the entire incident, but I condemn this form of behavior and communication. I would like to thank the journalists and media houses who avoided sensationalism in their reports and did not use this incident for personal promotion and sales of circulation. For me and the Red Pill team, this has been an unforgettable journey and experience and we are grateful to everyone for their immense support and votes.”

