H2ACCELERATE bp joins as a partner with the aim of accelerating the diffusion of low-emission hydrogen – Companies

bp is the latest player to join the H2Accelerate collaboration, a cooperation that aims to accelerate the deployment of low-carbon hydrogen in trucking in Europe.

With the ambition of becoming a zero-emissions company by 2050, or even sooner, bp aims to invest in the creation of infrastructure that supports freight transport on the main road networks of the European continent and the United Kingdom by 2030, thus satisfying customer needs.

bp’s hydrogen mobility ambitions align with those of H2Accelerate, whose members are working to develop the refueling network essential to support a Europe-wide hydrogen trucking system.

bp has been welcomed into the collaboration as a key future infrastructure provider for heavy-duty hydrogen vehicles and will support the development of a hydrogen refueling infrastructure, supporting the policy needed for a rapid scale-up of the European freight transport ecosystem.

