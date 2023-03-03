Two cases of contagion in the same family – with an 11-year-old girl who died and her father infected but recovered – had raised fears of possible human transmission of road flu. It was actually a contagion from contact with infected poultry. The modality is confirmed by the health authorities of the Cambogia who in recent days had informed the WHO of the two cases as part of the surveillance plans. Cambodian health ministry spokesman Or Vandine officially said the two human cases of H5N1 in Prey Veng province last week “were not cases of human-to-human transmission.” And that there have only been these two human infections detected in Sithor Kandal district of the province.

The conclusion of the reconstruction of the health authorities is that it was “transmission of the H5N1 virus from poultry and this event is not human-to-human transmission”, the spokesman pointed out, adding that the Cambodian Ministry of Health rejects any misinformation at the regard. Vandine said 51 samples taken from people including 20 close contacts of the two infected and 31 people who had flu-like symptoms, tested negative for the virus. The 11-year-old killed by the virus and her father are the first two confirmed to be infected with the H5N1 virus in the Southeast Asian country since 2014, the health ministry said, adding that there have been a total of 58 cases of human infections in Cambodia since 2005. and 38 people died. The World Health Organization said on Sunday that the risk to the general population from the H5N1 virus in Cambodia “remains low”that the virus does not easily infect humans and person-to-person spread appears to be unusual.

Meanwhile, after the first seagull tested positive for the avian flu virus, the analyzes carried out by the Istituto zooprofilattico delle Venezie confirmed the infection also in three seagulls found dead last Monday at the mouth of the river Sarca, in Trentino. “The analyzes carried out in the laboratories of the Istituto zooprofilattico delle Venezie isolated the H5N1 strain of avian flu, a disease that also caused the death of the first seagull found in the Pergolese area in the municipality of Madruzzo – reads a company note provincial health -. The indication to adopt remains prudent behaviors to prevent the possible transfer of this disease to farmed animals in our territory, in particular by avoiding, as far as possible, contact of farmed poultry with wild birds by keeping poultry indoors as much as possible, installing anti-sparrow nets or covering open spaces . The monitoring of the disease continues through the analysis of birds found dead in the area. In recent days, other seagulls, a goshawk, a mallard, a pigeon and a hen have been delivered to the zooprophylactic institute. The analyzes of a seagull found injured in Calceranica, of the dead hen in the Valle dei Laghi and of the mallard found in Riva del Garda were negative. The results of the analyzes of the other birds are expected during the next week”. In addition, some communities of seagulls living on the shores of Lake Garda, especially on the Brescia side, have been affected by the virus in recent days