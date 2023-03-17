SpaceX is the latest victim of the LockBit hacking group, which allegedly stole 3,000 rocket blueprints.

Source: Twitter / @DailyDarkWeb

Hacker group LockBit threatens to publish the biggest trade secret of SpaceX – the design of its rockets. Hackers claim to have successfully breached the servers of Maximum Industries, a manufacturer of rocket parts for Ilona Maska’s company, and stolen 3,000 blueprints, according to the group’s website.

The LockBit group, suspected to be from Russia, has announced on its dark web site that it will soon put the blueprints up for sale. “We would be happier if the SpaceX contractors were more talkative, but we have no doubt that this material will find a buyer very quickly”the hacker site says, in a somewhat confusing warning written in broken English.

LockBit then reached out directly to SpaceX’s CEO, Elon Musk: “Ilon, we will help you sell your designs to other manufacturers, build a spaceship faster and fly away”says the warning. “And now the numbers – we have about 3,000 blueprints certified by SpaceX engineers. We’ll launch the auction next week”.

According to the warning, it is clear that the group wants to im SpaceX pay so as not to publish drafts, and the deadline for payment is March 20. However, even though they may not be fluent in English communication, that doesn’t mean these hackers aren’t extremely dangerous.

This year, Lockbit stole the data of the British postal company Royal Mail, demanding a ransom of $80 million in Bitcoin currency. The company refused to pay, calling the demands “ridiculous”, and the group responded by releasing the data, along with a copy of the negotiations they had with Royal Mail.