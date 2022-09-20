Take-Two and Rockstar have been deeply troubled by the leak of the game that was dumped on the Internet recently. On the one hand, there are rumors that an 18-year-old hacker is in “negotiations” with the authorities. On the other hand, copyright removal requests for more than 90 videos and screenshots further verified the authenticity of the incident.

TechSpot pointed out that the incident stemmed from the self-proclaimed hacker “teapotuberhacker” who hacked Uber and posted a lot of “GTA 6” related content on the GTA forum.

In addition to the early development build test video, it also confirmed the rumor that the new game will have a Latina heroine.

Although dubbing, dialogue and other elements make the leak seem convincing, it was difficult for netizens to determine whether it was a prank. It wasn’t until Take-Two, the parent company of Rockstar, who stepped off the scene and waved the bat of a copyright takedown request (from an official affiliate email address), did everyone realize the truth and seriousness of the matter.

At present, the initial leaking post on GTAForums has been locked (the link has been deleted), and social media sites such as YouTube and Twitter have also followed copyright warnings and removed the leaked content related to “GTA 6”.

Similar to what happened to CD Projekt Red last year, the hackers also left an email address asking Rockstar staff to contact “to negotiate a deal.”

That incident exposed the source code of “Cyberpunk 2077” and spread to “The Witcher 3” and the unreleased version.

【renew】

With Rockstar confirming the veracity of the leaked material, officials are “particularly disappointed” that GTA 6 details have been shared in this way.

However, the studio stressed that they are still committed to launching the game in 2024-2025:

The recent cyber intrusion resulted in unauthorized third parties accessing and downloading confidential information from our systems, including early development of next-generation GTA games. At this time we do not expect this to cause any disruption to existing game progress nor any long-term impact on ongoing development projects.