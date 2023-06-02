Had to arrest Putin at the BRICS summit?South Africa Headache | BRICS | Arrest of Putin | South Africa | BRICS Summit | BRICS | International Criminal Court | ICC | International Court of Justice

The BRICS summit will be held in South Africa in August. If Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts the invitation, South Africa, a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), would theoretically be obliged to arrest Putin. This caused considerable embarrassment and headaches for the South African authorities. It is reported that South Africa has shown its intention to offload the burden to the CCP.

The South African government announced on May 29 that it would grant diplomatic immunity to participants during the 15th BRICS summit. Foreign media speculate that this may open the door for Putin to attend the meeting. But a spokesman for South Africa’s Department of International Relations said, “These immunities cannot override arrest warrants issued by any international tribunal.”

According to Reuters, South Africa has sent an invitation to Putin to attend the meeting. But the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Putin in March over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. South Africa is a member of the International Criminal Court and is obliged to enforce its arrest warrant.

Obaid Bapela, Deputy Minister of State-Owned Enterprises of South Africa, revealed on May 30 that South Africa is planning to pass legislation to give the government the option to decide whether to execute the arrest warrant of the International Criminal Court. But some South African officials believe that there is not enough time for the South African parliament to pass such a law before the BRICS summit.

An official of the South African government revealed that the current option is that South Africa asks the previous rotating presidency, the CCP, to take over the hosting of the BRICS summit. Because China is not a member of the International Criminal Court, it is not obligated to execute its arrest warrant. Some analysts pointed out that South Africa’s move may be due to fear of pressure from the international community, and the government still wanted to back down at a critical time.

In this regard, Shi Shi, the host of “Sound of Hope TV” Cantonese channel, believes that the CCP should agree. He said: “Because China (the Communist Party) is not a member of the International Criminal Court, it is not obliged to arrest Putin, and he will not worry about the consequences. Because after Putin was declared a wanted criminal, he did not also visit Russia with glory Is it? And isn’t their cooperation “unlimited”? I think the CCP will take over this summit to show that he is not afraid of the Western alliance.”

Responsible editor: Zhang Lili

