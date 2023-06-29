Hadja Rabiatou Sérah Diallo, a life in the service of the working class and the Republic ~ My view of society

Trade unionist Hadja Rabiatou Sérah Diallo died on the night of June 27, 2023 following illness in Conakry. The first woman to head a trade union center in Africa, she revealed herself to the whole world in 2006 and 2007, during the protest movements against the high cost of living and poor governance in Guinea.

Hadja Rabiatou Sérah Diallo had a full life. Born on December 31, 1949 in Mamou, Rabiatou Serah Diallo, holds a diploma as an executive secretary obtained in 1966. From 1975 to 1978, she was a court clerk and exceptionally reclassified to the rank of magistrates in 1993.

Spearhead of the general strikes of 2006 and 2007

Focused on defending the interests of the working class, Hadja Rabiatou Sérah Diallo joined the National Confederation of Guinean Workers (CNTG) where she was elected in 1985, responsible for the women’s department.

She climbed all the rungs and put an end to the hegemony of the men at the head of this central trade union. In 2000, Hadja Rabi was elected general secretary of the CNTG, becoming the first woman to assume such trade union responsibility in Africa. She was reappointed to her position in 2005.

In February 2006, at the call of the trade unions, a general strike paralyze the country. They ask General Lansana Conté to improve the living conditions of the workers. A great first which will be repeated in January 2007 when the social movement (unions and political parties) launches an indefinite general strike to denounce bad governance and demand the departure of President Lansana Conté.

During this strike, which killed at least 100 people, the trade unionist was beaten up on the labor exchange by red berets led by one of the sons of the Head of State. Accused by the regime of setting the country on fire, she declares that“A woman only sets the fire to boil the pot”. The movement resulted in the appointment of the diplomat Lansana Kouyaté, to the post of prime minister, head of government.

In interview given to RFI in 2007she says: We fought for the people, not for ourselves”.

From the National Transitional Council to the Economic and Social Council

Following the death of President Lansana Conté in 2008, soldiers led by Captain Moussa Dadis Camara seized power. Victim of an attack in December 2009, the putschist was replaced by the number 3 of the junta, General Sékouba Konaté.

Hadja Rabiatou Sérah Diallo was then appointed President of the National Transitional Council, the body acting as parliament. The CNT will adopt many organic laws and a Constitution in 2010 which will lead to the election of the opponent Alpha Condé as President of the Republic.

In 2015, the latter appointed her a member of the Economic and Social Council, an institution responsible for issuing opinions and recommendations on economic, social, cultural and environmental issues. As soon as she was elected president by her fellow advisers, she would remain in this position until the coup d’etat of September 5, 2021.

