“At this level, if you are not concentrated for the whole 90 minutes, it is difficult to hope for a better result,” said Hadžibegić after the defeat against Slovakia.

Source: Promo/Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina

After the victory over Iceland in the first round of EURO qualifiers, the BiH national team suffered a 2:0 defeat against Slovakia tonight.

A bad game in the first half cost the clueless “dragons” a better result, in which the Slovaks scored both goals.

Head coach Faruk Hadžibegić gave his opinion on tonight’s defeat after the game.

“In the first half, we didn’t even exist. Slovakia used our ‘gifts’ for both goals. Individual mistakes against an experienced team that is a tough nut for many teams prevailed. We reacted in the second half, but it wasn’t enough. At this level if you are not concentrated for the whole 90 minutes, it is difficult to hope for a better result,” said Hadžibegić and added:

Ten games are played in the qualifiers. All national teams will be looking for a chance to finish among the top two teams. We showed in Zenica that we can. What worries me is how long we can sustain the rhythm. In three days, our team could not withstand physically and that is one of the reasons for today’s defeat. However, as we accept victory, we should also accept defeat. There’s still a lot to play for.