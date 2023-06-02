Haiku Hands publican el rompepistas “My Ruler”

Claire Nakazawa, Beatrice Lewis y Mie Nakazawa They make up the alternative dance collective Haiku Hands, an Australian formation that publishes on the Spinning Top Records label – a parallel label of the management company of Tame Impala –and who never ceases to amaze us with his ability to create effective singles that are especially suitable for the dance floor.

This is the second new song that the trio has released in recent weeks –along with “Nunchucka”– and it serves to introduce us to their new material and at the same time to have news on their tour in June, which will take them to the United States.