Home » Haiku Hands publican el rompepistas “My Ruler”
World

Haiku Hands publican el rompepistas “My Ruler”

by admin
Haiku Hands publican el rompepistas “My Ruler”

Claire Nakazawa, Beatrice Lewis y Mie Nakazawa They make up the alternative dance collective Haiku Hands, an Australian formation that publishes on the Spinning Top Records label – a parallel label of the management company of Tame Impala–and who never ceases to amaze us with his ability to create effective singles that are especially suitable for the dance floor.

This is the second new song that the trio has released in recent weeks –along with “Nunchucka”– and it serves to introduce us to their new material and at the same time to have news on their tour in June, which will take them to the United States.

Thus, “Ma Ruler” and “Nunchucka” join previous Australian hits such as “Not About You” and “Dare You Not To Dance”.

See also  Unite and cooperate in the fight against the epidemic to demonstrate the responsibility of a major country

You may also like

A truck ran over a car Info

Murder Giulia Tramontano, Impagnatiello remains in prison: investigating...

Private boarding schools in the UK are not...

Tulsa releases an appetizer of “Amadora”, his new...

“Marine Le Pen’s party was the transmission belt...

Pope: Entrepreneurs must build business models based on...

Audience at Roland Garros against Novak Djokovic |...

iliad Store in Modena, the operator’s sales network...

Brunori in the Top 10 players who are...

Udinese | Allegri counts in attack: Vlahovic and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy