Haikyu: Decisive battle at the landfill

Haikyu needs no introduction; it is the spokon that has given volleyball a complete meaning again, after the unlikely adventures of Mimì and Mila, between training with chains and kendo shinai. A well-made product both as a manga and in anime episodes, full of emotion and technical explanations of volleyball regulations and technique. After four dense seasons, the TV series was blocked without hope of seeing its epilogue. Karasuno’s clash with the Miya twins’ Inarizki seemed like an unworthy conclusion to a story that should be told over as many four seasons.

Finally in August something was unlocked, between the amazement of fans at the announcement of two final feature films and the fears that 110 chapters cannot be compressed and crammed into two simple OVAs. The Pproject of the final sequel film to Haikyu!! Party 2023” however, he gave a date to the first part of this conclusion through Susumu Mitsunakadirector and screenwriter also of the first and third television anime: February 26, 2024!

The trailer shows the first meeting between Hinata and Kenma and then moves on to the fateful battle between Karasuno High and Nekoma High. Finally it’s Hinata’s turn to keep her promise. The footage also features a brief interaction between Hinata and Kenma during the fatal clash. Hinata refers to this encounter as a decisive battle. Kenma smiles in acknowledgment of the statement. This is an exciting showdown for fans mainly because of the long history associated with the schools. . The image features Hinata and Kenma, holding daggers (as in issue 36 of the manga). They look ready for battle and the teaser looks pretty cool.

It was previously revealed that the film will feature cheers from 10,000 fans, which will be used in the film for the cheering crowd.

Source: Official site

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

