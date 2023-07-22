Hail fell in Kostajnica and Dubica, stormy weather arrives in Gradiška, Prijedor… (PHOTO) | Info

The areas along the Sava River in BiH were hit today by a new storm that arrived from the western parts of Europe.

“BHMeteo” announced that hail was falling in Kozarska Dubica and Kostajnica, and that a storm accompanied by showers, thunder, increased wind and locally ice is affecting the area of ​​Gradiska and Prijedor. Thunder can already be heard in Banja Luka.

“The storm is moving to the east, sticking to Posavina. In the coming hours, most of Posavina will be hit by the storm. Next in line is Srbac and the surrounding area,” they announced on BHMeteo.

An orange warning for rain, thunder and increased wind, and possible hail has been issued for most areas in Bosnia and Herzegovina for today.

The Republic Hydrometeorological Institute announced that the strongest gusts of wind, more than 80 kilometers per hour, are expected in the wider region around the Sava River.

The orange warning refers to the western, northern, central and eastern areas, the Federal Hydrometeorological Institute announced.

With heavier showers, 15 to 35 liters of rain per square meter can fall locally. Along with thunderstorms, winds of 45 to 65 kilometers per hour are expected.

The population is warned about disturbances and debris carried by the wind, and possible interruptions in the supply of electricity.

