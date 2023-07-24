HAIL, THUNDERSTORMS and STRONG WINDS are coming » ILMETEO.it

WEATHER ALERT, warning from the Civil Protection: HAIL, STORMS and STRONG WINDS are coming

Civil Protection Weather Alert An unstable flow of Atlantic origin will again tend to affect the northern regions, starting from the western Alpine sectors, and then extending to the eastern ones and flat areas, with scattered but very intense thunderstorms. On the basis of the forecasts available, the Civil Protection Department, in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – has issued a new notice of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting the various areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national criticality and alert bulletin which can be consulted on the Department website (http://www.protezionecivile.gov.it/).

From the morning of Monday 24 July, the notice provides for scattered rainfall of a predominantly thunderstorm nature, locally intense and persistent, over the Aosta Valley, Piedmont and Lombardy, extending, from the afternoon, to Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. The Phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.

On the basis of the expected phenomena, a yellow weather-hydro alert was assessed for Monday 24 July in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Trentino Alto Adige, Valle d’Aosta and Veneto, as well as in parts of Lombardy and Piedmont.

The meteorological picture and criticalities forecast for Italy is updated daily on the basis of new forecasts and the evolution of phenomena, and is available on the website of the Civil Protection Department (http://www.protezionecivile.gov.it/), together with the general rules of behavior to be followed in case of bad weather. Information on regional alert levels, on specific criticalities that could affect individual territories and on the preventive actions taken are managed by the territorial civil protection structures, in contact with which the Department will follow the evolution of the situation.

