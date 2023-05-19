Hainan Airlines’ Beijing-Phuket route will resume on July 3 | TTG China

Hainan Airlines will resume the Beijing-Phuket route from July 3. This is Hainan Airlines’ second Beijing-Thailand direct route after the Beijing-Bangkok route, providing more choices for passengers traveling between the two places.

The Beijing-Phuket route will be operated by Airbus A330 passenger aircraft, with 3 round-trip flights per week, and the flights are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The outbound flight departs from Beijing Capital International Airport at 12:10 and arrives at Phuket International Airport at 16:50, with a flight time of about 5 hours and 40 minutes; the return flight departs from Phuket International Airport at 18:30 and arrives at Beijing Capital at 02:00 the next day From the international airport, the flight time is about 6 hours and 30 minutes, all the above are local time.