Hainan Tourism Development Research Institute: Paving the Way for High-Quality Tourism Industry Growth

Hainan Unveils Tourism Development Research Institute to Boost Industry’s High-Quality Growth

Haikou, Hainan – The Hainan Tourism Development Research Institute was officially launched in Haikou on the 1st, aiming to promote theoretical and empirical research on the construction of an international tourism consumption center in Hainan. The institute will primarily focus on facilitating the high-quality development of Hainan’s tourism industry and the establishment of an international tourism consumption center.

The Hainan Tourism Development Research Institute, initiated by the Hainan Provincial Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, has received support from Hainan University and Hainan Tourism Investment Development Co., Ltd. Its business scope is categorized into five major sections, including tourism development strategy research, Hainan International Tourism Consumption Center Construction Policy Research, tourism development academic exchanges, tourism talent exchange training, and tourism consumption data statistical analysis.

According to the “Formation Plan of Hainan Tourism Development Research Institute,” Hainan aims to transform it into an internationally advanced tourism think tank that aligns with the status of a free trade port within 5 to 10 years. The institute is expected to provide strong intellectual support for the construction of the Hainan International Tourism Consumption Center.

Chen Yao, the dean of the Hainan Tourism Development Research Institute, emphasized the pivotal role of tourism in the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port. He stated that the institute would identify research priorities based on government expectations, industry requirements, and societal needs. Additionally, it aims to provide tourism theoretical achievements and guidance to the tourism industry concerning the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port and the international tourism consumption center.

The establishment of the Hainan Tourism Development Research Institute signifies the province’s commitment to the development and growth of its tourism industry. As the leading industry in the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port, tourism is expected to play a crucial role in the country’s reform, innovation, and development agenda.

