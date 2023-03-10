“It’s true, we were forced to close down,” Alexandre Marcou, head of mission of Médecins sans Frontières in Haiti, confirmed to us by telephone from Port-au-Prince. “There are no longer the conditions to operate in safety. The Citè Soleil hospital is increasingly in the firing range of gang shootings that are dangerously approaching. Our healthcare workers and patients have become collateral victims of an irreversible and widespread crisis”.